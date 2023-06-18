Dead – Death – Obituary News : KTF Mourns Passing of Kostas Constantinou

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kostas Constantinou Obituary: Remembering a Lifelong Patron and Friend

Sir Kostas Constantinou OBE was not only our lifelong Patron but also a fantastic friend, and we would like to express our most sincere sympathies to the family of the KTF on the passing of Sir Kostas Constantinou OBE.

A Great Loss to the Order of the British Empire

Recent news reports confirm that Sir Kostas Constantinou’s OBE has gone away. In addition to becoming a member of the Order of the British Empire, our dear friend Sir Kostas Constantinou OBE held this honor.

A Compassionate and Kind Patron

Since taking on the role of Patron in 2017, Sir Kostas has demonstrated an incredible amount of compassion and kindness, making a significant contribution to the continuation of the Kokoda spirit and contributing in the growth of Papua New Guinea as a nation in the process.

A Fond Farewell to a Dear Friend

We are going to miss having him here with us since it has been a wonderful experience overall having him here with us. Vale Sir Kostas, our good friend.

Sir Kostas Constantinou was a man of many accomplishments and a true leader in his field. He was a respected businessman and philanthropist, serving as chairman of the Kostas Group of Companies, which included interests in shipping, aviation, tourism, and property development. Sir Kostas was also a member of the board of directors of many other companies, including the Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

His contributions to the community were also significant. In 2005, he was awarded the title of Honorary Consul of Papua New Guinea in Cyprus, and he was a founding member and chairman of the Cyprus-Papua New Guinea Business Association. Sir Kostas was also a member of the United Nations Global Compact and the Cyprus-Jordan Business Association.

But it was as our Patron that Sir Kostas made his most significant impact. His passion for the Kokoda Track Foundation was evident in everything he did, from his unwavering support for our work to his commitment to ensuring that the history and legacy of the Kokoda Track were preserved for future generations.

He was a regular visitor to Papua New Guinea, where he met with local communities and supported a number of projects aimed at improving the lives of the people who live along the Kokoda Track. He was also an advocate for the importance of education, and he supported a number of scholarship programs that helped young Papua New Guineans to pursue their dreams.

As our Patron, Sir Kostas was always available to lend a helping hand, offer words of encouragement, and provide valuable advice. He was a true friend to everyone at the Kokoda Track Foundation, and we will miss him deeply.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. Sir Kostas Constantinou will be remembered for his many accomplishments, his unwavering commitment to the Kokoda Track Foundation, and his kindness and compassion towards others. Rest in peace, Sir Kostas.

