Dead – Death – Obituary News : KTVK Channel 3 Founder Del Lewis Passes Away at 96

Delbert “Del” R. Lewis: Remembering the Pioneer of KTVK Channel 3

The world of television lost a pioneer earlier this week as Delbert “Del” R. Lewis, the founder and former president and general manager of KTVK Channel 3, passed away at the age of 96. Lewis played a significant role in building KTVK into a powerhouse in network ratings and one of the top independent television stations in the nation.

Born in California in 1926, Lewis moved to Arizona with his family when he was a toddler. His father and two uncles opened an auto repair shop, the Blue Diamond Garage, in downtown Phoenix. However, the Great Depression forced the family to move to Florence, Arizona, where Lewis went to live with his mother in south Phoenix.

At the age of 17, Lewis graduated from Phoenix Union High School and joined the Navy. He was sent to the South Pacific Island of Tinian to build barracks and runways. After his service in the Navy, he returned to Florence, where he met his future wife, Jewell, the daughter of former Sen. Ernest McFarland. The two attended the University of Arizona and then moved to Washington, DC.

However, the couple then moved back to Florence after McFarland asked Lewis to work on political campaigns. When McFarland lost the election to Barry Goldwater in 1952, McFarland and Lewis decided to use their connections gained from the election to seek a license for a TV station. In the end, they gained Phoenix KTVK Channel 3 and ABC. Lewis became the station’s president and general manager, all while running a cotton business.

Lewis was a visionary who recognized the potential of television early on. His leadership and guidance turned KTVK into a station that was known for its innovative programming and community involvement. Under his leadership, KTVK became the first station in the country to air a live newscast in the morning. He also created the “3 on Your Side” consumer advocacy program, which is still running to this day.

Lewis was not just a successful businessman, but also a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Sharron, four children, and grandchildren. His legacy lives on through the impact he had on the world of television and the community he served.

Lewis’ life is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and innovation. He paved the way for generations of broadcasters and left an indelible mark on the world of television. His contributions will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

In conclusion, the world has lost a true pioneer, and the television industry has lost a legend. Delbert “Del” R. Lewis will always be remembered for his vision, leadership, and dedication to the community he served. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the world of television.

