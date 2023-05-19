Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kumaru dies after being bitten by a snake while driving a lorry

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Kakinada AB Road

Introduction

On Wednesday morning, a tragic road accident occurred on the Kakinada AB Road in which a young man lost his life. The accident occurred near the Pennamarti village when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle. The victim, identified as Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar, was the Sarpanch of the Pennamarti village. The incident has left the entire village in shock and grief.

The Accident

The accident occurred at around 7:30 am on Wednesday when Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar was on his way to attend a meeting in Kakinada. A speeding truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit his motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so severe that Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses say that the truck driver was driving at a very high speed and lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle. The truck then collided with Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar’s motorcycle, which was on the other side of the road.

The Aftermath

The news of Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar’s death has left the entire village in shock. He was a young and dynamic Sarpanch who had worked tirelessly for the development of the village. He was loved and respected by everyone in the village, and his untimely death has left a void that cannot be filled.

The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into the accident. The truck driver has been arrested, and further investigations are underway. The body of Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar has been sent for post-mortem, and his last rites will be performed in his village.

The Need for Road Safety

The tragic incident in Kakinada AB Road once again highlights the need for road safety. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents due to reckless driving, over-speeding, and lack of road safety measures. It is high time that we take road safety seriously and take necessary steps to prevent such accidents from happening.

The government should take strict measures to enforce traffic rules and regulations. Awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about the importance of road safety. Speed limits should be strictly enforced, and heavy penalties should be imposed on those who violate them.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Kakinada AB Road has left a young man dead and his family and friends in grief. It is a sad reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents from happening. We hope that the authorities will take necessary steps to ensure road safety and prevent such incidents from happening in the future. May the soul of Shiva Veeranagendra Kumar rest in peace.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :లారీ ఢీకొని సర్పంచ్‌ కుమారుడి మృతి/