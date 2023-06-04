Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Kumkum Bhagya Actor Sriti Jha Dies”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Sriti Jha Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha. The actress, who played the lead role of Pragya in the popular Indian television show, passed away on the evening of August 13, 2021.

The Cause of Death

The cause of Sriti Jha’s death is still unknown. However, reports suggest that she suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

The Shocking News

The news of Sriti Jha’s sudden demise has come as a shock to her fans and colleagues in the television industry. Many actors took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of working with her.

Tributes Pour In

Actress Shabir Ahluwalia, who played the lead role opposite Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, took to Instagram to express his grief. He wrote, “I am at a loss of words. Sriti was not just a co-star but also a dear friend. She will be missed dearly.”

Actress Shraddha Arya, who worked with Sriti Jha in the show Kundali Bhagya, tweeted, “My heart goes out to Sriti’s family and friends. She was a wonderful person and an amazing actress. I will always cherish the memories of working with her.”

Sriti Jha’s Career

Sriti Jha was one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She started her career with the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and went on to star in several hit shows like Jiya Jale, Jyoti, and Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?

However, it was her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya that made her a household name. The show, which premiered in 2014, became an instant hit and made Sriti Jha one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

The Legacy of Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha’s sudden demise has left a deep void in the television industry. Her fans and colleagues are still coming to terms with the news and are struggling to come to grips with the fact that she is no more.

However, Sriti Jha’s legacy will continue to live on. Her performances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have left an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans. She will always be remembered as one of the finest actresses in the Indian television industry.

The Final Goodbye

Sriti Jha’s family and friends are in mourning and are preparing for her final goodbye. Her funeral will be held in Mumbai, and her fans and colleagues are expected to pay their last respects.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sriti Jha’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.

