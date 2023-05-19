Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kupwara youth dies two days after brother’s road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Brothers Succumb to Injuries After a Road Accident in Tanghdar

After the death of a youth in Tanghdar road accident, his brother today also succumbed to his injuries in the Srinagar hospital.

Notably, a couple of days ago, a road accident left two brothers from Tangdhar Kupwara injured.

The Accident Details

Police sources told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that two brothers in a vehicle (JK09C-2601) had sustained injuries after it went out of the control of the driver near the Nachiyan Khatoda area in Kupwara district and turned turtle.

When locals tried to shift them to the hospital, one among them identified as Jameel Ahmed Sheikh son of Muhammad Maqbool of Batapora Tanghdar succumbed to his injuries while his brother Zameer Ahmed Sheikh was taken to Army hospital Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries today.

Calls for Action

Sarpanch of Batpora Tanghdar, Raja Abdul Hamid Khan said that this is the second road accident that has occurred at the same spot this month.

He urged the administration to macadamize the roads and create awareness among commuters about the traffic safety rules.

Conclusion

The tragic incident reiterates the need for better infrastructure and awareness about traffic safety rules to prevent such accidents. It is a wake-up call for the authorities to take action and ensure the safety of the commuters. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased brothers during this difficult time.

News Source : The Kashmiriyat

Source Link :Two days after his brother’s death in road accident, Kupwara youth succumbs/