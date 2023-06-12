Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kusuma Jagadish, Chief of Mulugu district, passes away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kusuma Jagadish: A Leader Who Served with Dedication

Early Demise of a Passionate Leader

Kusuma Jagadish, the Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district unit president, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest in Hanamkonda. He was only 46 years old. Jagadish, a native of Mallampalli village near Mulugu, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. After experiencing uneasiness, his family immediately took him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The news of his demise has deeply saddened the people of Telangana and his colleagues in the political sphere. Kusuma Jagadish was known for his dedication and passion towards public service, and his untimely demise is a significant loss for the state.

A Committed Worker of the Party

Jagadish was an active member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and his contribution to the statehood movement was significant. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences and remembered Jagadish’s role in the statehood movement and his services as the Zilla Parishad chairman and president of BRS Mulugu unit. The Chief Minister assured that the party would support the bereaved family during this difficult time.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also expressed his shock and recalled that Jagadish had a close association with Chandrasekhar Rao for almost two decades. Jagadish was a committed worker of the party and worked tirelessly to serve the people of Telangana.

A Leader Who Served with Dedication

Jagadish’s contributions to public service were numerous, and he was known for his dedication towards his work. As the Zilla Parishad chairman, he worked towards the development of Mulugu district and ensured that the people of his constituency received the necessary amenities and facilities. He was also instrumental in implementing various welfare schemes for the underprivileged sections of society.

Jagadish’s passion for public service was evident through his actions and his interactions with the people of Telangana. He was always willing to lend an ear to the problems faced by the people and took proactive measures to address their concerns. His demise has left a significant void in the political sphere of Telangana, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and constituents.

Final Thoughts

Kusuma Jagadish’s untimely demise has left a deep impact on the people of Telangana. He will always be remembered for his dedication and passion towards public service. His contributions to the statehood movement and his services as the Zilla Parishad chairman and president of BRS Mulugu unit will always be cherished. The TRS party has lost a committed worker, and his absence will be felt for a long time to come. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Kusuma Jagadish BRS Mulugu district Chief Jagadish The New Indian Express District leader dies

News Source : Express News Service

Source Link :BRS Mulugu district chief Kusuma Jagadish dies at 46- The New Indian Express/