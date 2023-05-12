Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kuwaiti Singer Abdul Karim Abdul Qader Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Abdul Karim Abdul Qader: A Tribute to a Kuwaiti Musical Icon

Moments after news broke of Abdul Karim Abdul Qader’s death Friday evening, social media was inundated with prayers and messages of grief and condolences. The Kuwaiti singer, who enchanted Arab audiences and enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf music industry for six decades, passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy that has touched the hearts of millions.

Abdul Karim, as his admirers refer to him, was a true icon of Kuwaiti music. Born in 1943 in the Al-Ahmadi district of Kuwait, he began his career in the 1950s, when he was just a teenager. He rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, when Kuwaiti music was at its peak, and he became one of the most popular singers in the Gulf region.

Abdul Karim was a master of traditional Kuwaiti music, and he was able to present different forms of art such as Samri, Khammari, Lewa, and Tambura, in addition to his distinction in presenting more modern forms of music. His voice was powerful and emotive, and his performances were always filled with passion and energy.

Throughout his career, Abdul Karim released dozens of albums and singles, many of which became instant classics. He was also a prolific composer, and many of his songs were covered by other artists. One of his most famous songs, “Ya Bahr Al-Hawa”, became an anthem for Arab love songs, and is still popular today.

Abdul Karim’s contribution to Kuwaiti and Gulf music was not just limited to his performances and compositions. He was also a mentor to many young artists, and he played a key role in the development of Kuwaiti music. He was a member of the Kuwaiti Musician’s Union, and he worked tirelessly to promote Kuwaiti music both at home and abroad.

Recently, the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre presented one of its major productions chronicling the journey of Abdul Karim Abdul Qadir. The production, titled “Abu Khalid”, was a tribute to the legendary singer, and it showcased his life and career through music, dance, and multimedia. The show was a huge success, and it was a testament to the enduring legacy of Abdul Karim.

Abdul Karim’s death sparked an outpouring of condolences from Kuwaiti and Gulf artists. Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi mourned Abdul Karim on his twitter account. “May Allah rest your soul in peace, “Bu Khalid”, and grant your family and us patience,” Al Jassmi said. Other artists, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished and Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah, also expressed their sadness at Abdul Karim’s passing.

Abdul Karim Abdul Qader will be remembered as one of the greatest singers and composers in the history of Kuwaiti and Gulf music. His legacy will live on through his music, which has touched the hearts and souls of millions of people. He will always be remembered as a true icon of Kuwaiti culture, and his contribution to the development of Kuwaiti music will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Abu Khalid.

News Source : Khitam Al Amir

Source Link :Celebrated Kuwaiti singer Abdul Karim Abdul Qader dies at 82/