Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kwara boat tragedy claims 106 lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kwara State Boat Mishap: A Tragic Incident That Should Never Have Happened

On Tuesday, July 28th, a boat carrying over 200 people capsized on the River Niger in the Patigi local area of Kwara State. The passengers were returning to Egbu village in the Patigi LGA after attending a wedding ceremony in Egboti, a community in Niger State, when the incident occurred. The death toll in the Kwara State boat mishap has hit 106, with 144 people rescued by emergency responders. This is a tragic incident that should never have happened.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin. According to him, “among the casualties were people from Ebu Village with 61 casualties, Dzakan Village with 38, Kpada Village with four dead, and three other casualties from Kogi State, putting the total number of casualties at 106 and the total number of rescued people at about 144.”

The boat was said to have conveyed about 250 people from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi local government area. It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred, and the fact that it happened in the early hours of the day suggests that those responsible for the boat’s operation did not follow safety guidelines.

This incident highlights the need for stricter safety regulations and enforcement. Boat operators should adhere to safety guidelines, including passenger limits and the provision of life jackets. The government should also increase awareness campaigns on the importance of safety measures and ensure that boats are properly maintained and regularly inspected.

Additionally, there is a need for the government to invest in infrastructure and transportation alternatives to reduce the dependence on water transportation, which is often risky. Road networks should be improved to connect remote areas, and public transportation should be made more accessible and affordable.

The Kwara State boat mishap is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety and the need for government action to prevent such incidents. It is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens and ensure that they can travel safely. Therefore, it is essential that the government takes swift action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, our condolences go out to the families of the victims, and we hope that the survivors recover quickly. We urge the government to take action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Safety regulations must be enforced, and transportation alternatives should be provided to reduce the dependence on water transportation. The Kwara State boat mishap is a tragic incident that should never have happened, and we must all work together to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Kwara boat mishap Death toll River boat accident Nigeria boat tragedy Water transportation safety

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Kwara boat mishap death toll hits 106/