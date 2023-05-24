Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kwekwe Accident: Death Toll Rises

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Head-on Collision on Kwekwe-Gokwe Road Leaves Seven Dead

Background

The Kwekwe-Gokwe Road witnessed a tragic accident on Monday night, resulting in the death of four people on the spot. The accident involved a Nissan NP300 and a Honda Fit travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on. The accident occurred at the 15-kilometre peg just outside Kwekwe.

Death Toll Rises to Seven

The number of casualties from the head-on collision has risen to seven following the death of another passenger who was admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. Two more passengers were confirmed dead upon admission at the same hospital. The truck had three passengers on board while the Honda Fit had eight passengers, and both drivers died on the spot.

Police Confirm the Incident

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and the rise in the number of casualties. The police are continuing with investigations and identification of the deceased, and names will be released in due course.

Conclusion

The tragedy on the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road is a reminder of the importance of road safety. The loss of seven lives in a single accident is devastating and should serve as a wake-up call to all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

News Source : The Chronicle

Source Link :Kwekwe accident death toll increases/