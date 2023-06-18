Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kyle White: Bio, Age, Death, Cause, Wife, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kyle White was an Australian rugby league player who competed in the NSWRL and ARL for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Western Suburbs Magpies, and Illawarra Steelers. He also played for Workington Town and Widnes in England. White, a forward, was born on January 12, 1970, in Fairfield, New South Wales, Australia. He passed away on March 20, 2023, at the age of 53 in Penrith, New South Wales, Australia. His death was caused by natural reasons as he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Biography, Hometown, Ethnicity

Kyle White was born on January 12, 1970, in Fairfield, New South Wales, Australia. He belonged to Australian nationality and followed Christianity. His ethnicity is not known.

Family

Information about Kyle’s parents has not been released by him and is not available to the public. He had a brother named Josh, who was also a former rugby league player. The family suffered a great loss from White’s untimely death. It is not known if he was married or had children.

Football Career, Matches, Stats

Kyle White graduated from Patrician Brothers’ College in Fairfield in 1987 with Australian Schoolboys honours. White made 24 premiership game appearances while playing first grade for Canterbury as a second-rower from 1989 to 1991. In 1992, White moved to the Western Suburbs and became a front-rower. He spent time with Workington Town during this time in England. White had another stint in England, where he led Widnes for two seasons, after concluding his Australian career with a season at Illawarra in 1996.

Death, Obituary, Accident

Kyle White passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2023, in Penrith, New South Wales, Australia. He was a much-loved rugby league player, who also represented Workington Town and Widnes in the UK, and he was known for his aggressive playstyle. In 2019, he was found in a coma on the road leading to the city of Warwick, Queensland, drunk and unconscious. After suffering for so long, Kyle passed away, and his brother Josh was notified of his death.

Net Worth

As of 2022, Kyle White’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million to $5 million.

Physical Appearance

Kyle White was 1.77 m tall (5 ft 10 in) and weighed approximately 94 kg (14 st 11 lb). Other measurements of his figure are not known.

