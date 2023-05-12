Dead – Death – Obituary News : Kyra Dulguime’s Nationality and Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Kyra Dulguime?

Kyra Dulguime was a 16-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in a tram accident in Sydney’s CBD. She was a resident of Sydney, Australia, and her nationality appears to be Australian, although it is not confirmed whether she held dual citizenship or nationality in any other country.

The Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on George Street in Haymarket around midnight when Kyra attempted to cross the tracks by climbing through the exterior coupling that links two carriages of the stationary tram. Unfortunately, when the tram began moving from the Goulburn St intersection, she was trapped underneath it and sustained severe injuries.

Efforts to Rescue Kyra

Despite the tireless efforts of paramedics to rescue her, Kyra could not be saved and passed away at the location. Witnesses claim that the tram dragged her for around 200 meters from the traffic lights to the next platform after she got caught between the compartments. The driver may not have been able to see her, and although people were shouting for help, it was too late.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the heartbreaking passing of Kyra, her friends have taken to social media to express their grief and share their tributes. One of her close friends posted a message declaring their love for her and how much they will miss her. Another message conveyed the hope that Kyra will now rest in peace, embraced by the love of God and eternal light.

On Thursday, Kyra’s friends left flowers and messages near where she passed away, deeply saddened by her untimely demise. Her family and loved ones have yet preferred to stay out of media and sources at this challenging time of losing a loved one.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed the life of Kyra Dulguime has left her friends and family devastated. While her nationality appears to be Australian, it is not confirmed whether she held dual citizenship or nationality in any other country. Her friends have shared their heartfelt tributes, hoping that she will now rest in peace.

