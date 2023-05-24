Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘La Cage aux Folles’ Costume Designer Ambra Danon Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Italian Costume Designer Ambra Danon Passes Away at 75

Ambra Danon, the Italian costume designer who worked on the three La Cage aux Folles films, has passed away at the age of 75. She was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the first film. Danon passed away on April 12 in Rome after a long battle with cancer, according to her niece, Echo Danon.

The La Cage Aux Folles Films

The original La Cage Aux Folles was released in 1978 and directed by Édouard Molinaro. The French-language comedy starred Ugo Tognazzi and Michel Serrault as a gay couple who ran a drag nightclub in a French resort town. It was a huge box office success and spawned two sequels, released in 1980 and 1985, both of which Danon also worked on.

Oscar Nomination and Other Works

Danon shared her Academy Award nomination with five-time nominee Piero Tosi but lost out to Albert Wolsky of All That Jazz. In addition to her work on the La Cage aux Folles films, Danon also worked on theater and opera productions and other films such as Il caso Raoul (1975) and Quando eravamo repressi (1992).

Legacy and Survivors

La Cage Aux Folles was adapted into a successful Broadway musical written by Harvey Fierstein and an American film, The Birdcage, directed by Mike Nichols and written by Elaine May, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

Danon’s survivors include her brothers, Edmondo and Lorenzo, and another niece, Aurora. She will be remembered for her contributions to the film industry and her impact on the world of costume design.

