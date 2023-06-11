Dead – Death – Obituary News : Labor Leader Hugo Dennis Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Hugo Dennis Jr.: A Champion for Education and Public Service

Introduction

The Virgin Islands community is mourning the loss of former Senator Hugo Dennis Jr., who passed away recently. Known for his contributions to public education and labor movements, Dennis was a respected figure in the community and a strong advocate for the advancement of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In this article, we will delve into the life and legacy of Hugo Dennis Jr.

A Sportsman and an Educator

Born on August 4, 1936, in St. Thomas, Hugo Dennis Jr. was an accomplished athlete in his younger days. He was known for his impressive pitching skills, with a massive curveball that kept crowds on the edge of their seats. However, it was his passion for education that led him to become a founding member and president of the American Federation of Teachers, Local 1825. He won the first contract for teachers under Governor Melvin Evans and played a crucial role in securing health insurance for all government employees.

Remembering His Contributions

Dennis was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him. He was a leader in the V.I. Labor movement, participating in the Central Labor Council and the Public Employees Relations Board. He served as Senate President during a portion of the 15th Legislature, where he continued to advocate for education and labor rights.

Reflections from the Community

The news of Hugo Dennis Jr.’s passing has left many members of the Virgin Islands community mourning his loss. Government House, the Legislature, and the media have all praised him for his contributions, with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. calling him a staunch advocate for the advancement of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Former Senator and Government House spokesman James O’Bryan Jr. fondly remembers watching Hugo Dennis pitch at baseball games as a kid, while Source reporter and former V.I. Daily News Editor Bernita Akins spoke about her interactions with Dennis during her time as a government and education beat reporter.

A Legacy to Remember

Hugo Dennis Jr. leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. He was a champion for education and labor rights, a dedicated public servant, and a man of many qualities. His sense of responsibility, professionalism, and dedication to seeing tasks through to the end will continue to inspire others in the community. As we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life and the contributions he made to the Virgin Islands.

News Source : St. Thomas Source

Source Link :Lawmaker and Labor Leader Hugo Dennis Dies at 86/