Dead – Death – Obituary News : Labourer dies at Civil hospital after alleged custodial torture

Alleged Custodial Torture in Botad Police Station Leads to Death of Labourer

Kalu Padharsi, a 25-year-old labourer, passed away at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad after allegedly being subjected to custodial torture at the Botad police station. The incident occurred on April 14, and Padharsi died due to the severe injuries he sustained on his head. The family members of the deceased refused to accept his body until the police registered an FIR against the three cops from Botad police station responsible for his torture.

Advocate Divyesh Nimawat filed a petition on May 11, seeking directions from the Gujarat high court to the police for the registration of an FIR in connection with Padharsi’s death. According to the petition filed by Padharsi’s father, Usmanbhai, the three policemen – Amiraj Boricha, Nikul Sindhav, and Rahi Sidatara – approached Padharsi when he was sitting outside his house in Botad town. The cops inquired about some persons, but Padharsi said he didn’t know them. The policemen then asked Padharsi about the motorcycle he was sitting on, and he said it was his own vehicle. The policemen sought papers for the vehicle, and Padharsi asked for their identity proof as the cops were in plain clothes. The cops allegedly took Padharsi to the Botad town police station, where they assaulted him severely and banged his head against a wall.

Usmanbhai went to the Botad police station to check for his son after he got to know that he was taken there by the three cops. However, a police officer informed him that his son was not in the custody of Botad town police. He then went to the local crime branch office of Botad district, where he also did not find Padharsi. When Usmanbhai returned to the Botad police station, one of the accused cops, Boricha, informed him that his son was there and handed him over to his father. Padharsi complained of a severe headache when he left the police station.

Padharsi could not work for two days, and on April 17, he had to return after two hours of work as his condition worsened. He was admitted to the Vadodaria Hospital in Botad, where a doctor suggested filing a medico-legal case, after which he was shifted to the Bhavnagar Civil Hospital on April 17. He was diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage.

On April 18, Boricha came to Bhavnagar Civil Hospital to record Padharsi’s statement, but seeing him, Padharsi reportedly began asking him in a broken voice what his fault was and why he was beaten so badly. Later, Boricha left the hospital premise, but several senior officers of Botad police visited Padharsi. On April 20, he was brought to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where two surgeries were performed on him. He remained in a coma between April 20 and May 3 and was later shifted to the ICU, according to the petitioner.

On April 20, Usmanbhai made a complaint before the Botad police to book the three cops under Section 307 of the IPC for an attempt to murder. Later, he filed a petition in the HC, seeking direction not only for an FIR but also to secure the evidence of his son’s custodial torture. On May 12, the HC directed the Botad SP to procure the CCTV footage of the Botad police station on the day when Padharsi was allegedly taken and beaten, along with the footage of the hospitals where he was admitted. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on June 6.

In conclusion, the alleged custodial torture leading to the death of Kalu Padharsi is a grave human rights violation. The police must conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the matter and hold the responsible cops accountable for their actions. The government must ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future and take measures to safeguard the rights of citizens. The family of the deceased must receive justice and compensation for their loss.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Alleged custodial torture: Labourer dies at Civil | Ahmedabad News/