Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lafayette Board Member Christy Warrig Dies

Christy Warrig Obituary – Death: Pride Lafayette Board Member, Christy Warrig Passed Away

According to an online obituary posted on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Pride Lafayette Board Member, Christy Warrig has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Pride Lafayette, Inc.﻿ share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“It is with great sadness that we must share our Board Member, Christy Warrig has passed away. She was a member of our translafayette group, we were looking forward to her December Program where she was going to partner with two other board members to present the difficulties of being home for the holidays. She was so excited for OUTfest this year because she was part of the team. Her confidence in herself was growing. She had just started a new job that was very accepting. She was exactly what Pride should be. She needed a place and we were just that. She will be missed by many.”

Christy Warrig was an active member of Pride Lafayette and was a vital part of the organization. She was always enthusiastic about participating in various events and programs, and her passion for the cause was truly remarkable. Her dedication and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community were truly inspiring, and her sudden demise has left a void that cannot be filled.

As we mourn the loss of Christy Warrig, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and friends. Losing a loved one is never easy, but losing someone as vibrant and passionate as Christy is especially difficult.

Christy Warrig was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many people. Her kindness, compassion, and love for the LGBTQ+ community were truly remarkable. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, and her positive attitude was infectious. Her passing is a great loss to the community, and she will be deeply missed.

The outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming, and it is a testament to the impact that Christy had on so many lives. Her legacy will live on, and her memory will continue to inspire and motivate us to keep fighting for equality and acceptance for all.

Christy Warrig’s passing is a reminder that life is fragile and fleeting. We must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones and live our lives to the fullest. We must also continue to fight for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and work towards a more accepting and inclusive society.

Rest in peace, Christy Warrig. Your passion, dedication, and love for the LGBTQ+ community will never be forgotten.

