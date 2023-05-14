Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lagos Monarch Onidimu Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Oba Azeez Olugoke, the Onidimu of Idimu Land in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, has left a deep sense of loss in the community. The revered monarch, aged 87, passed on in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness. The Chairman of Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, announced the news, describing the monarch as an unbiased man of God who stood for the truth all his life.

The death of Oba Azeez Olugoke has left a void that will be difficult to fill. He was a highly respected traditional ruler who dedicated his life to the development of his community and the state at large. His demise has come as a shock to many who knew him and worked closely with him.

Oba Azeez Olugoke was a monarch who was loved and respected by his people. He was known for his humility, wisdom, and great leadership qualities. He was a man of the people who always put the needs of his community first. He was also a man of peace who worked tirelessly to ensure that his people lived in harmony with one another.

The late monarch was a firm believer in the power of education and was an advocate for the education of the youth in his community. He believed that education was the key to unlocking the potential of the youth and empowering them to become successful and responsible citizens of the state. He was instrumental in the establishment of several schools in his community, and his efforts have had a lasting impact on the lives of many young people.

Oba Azeez Olugoke was a man of faith who lived his life according to the principles of Islam. He was a devout Muslim who believed in the importance of prayer and the teachings of the Quran. He was known for his kindness and generosity towards others, and he was always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need. He was a shining example of what it means to live a life of service to others.

The late monarch was also a champion of culture and tradition. He believed in the importance of preserving the rich cultural heritage of his community and was always at the forefront of efforts to promote and celebrate the customs and traditions of the people of Idimu Land. He was a custodian of the history and traditions of his community, and his passing is a great loss to the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State.

The death of Oba Azeez Olugoke has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire community. However, his legacy lives on, and his contributions to the development of his community and the state will always be remembered. His passing is a reminder that we are all mortal and that death is a reality that we must all face.

The council helmsman, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, has described the death of the monarch as a great loss to the community and the state in general. He has also expressed his condolences to the family of the late monarch and assured them of the support of the council in this difficult time.

The burial rites of Oba Azeez Olugoke will soon be announced by the family, and it is expected that the community will come together to pay their last respects to a man who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His passing is a reminder of the importance of selfless service and the need to work towards the betterment of our communities.

In conclusion, the passing of Oba Azeez Olugoke is a great loss to the community and the state at large. He was a man of great character, wisdom, and humility, and his contributions to the development of his community and the state will always be remembered. We pray that his soul rests in peace and that his family and loved ones find the strength to bear this loss.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Source Link :Lagos monarch, Onidimu, dies at 87/