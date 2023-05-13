Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lal Jose’s Mother Lily Dies: Malayalam Movie News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Filmmaker Lal Jose’s Mother, Lily Jose, Passes Away

Lily Jose, the mother of renowned Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose, passed away on May 13, 2017 at the age of 83. She was a Hindi teacher at LSN Government Higher Secondary School in Ottapalam, Kerala. Lal Jose, who is the eldest son, shared the tragic news on his social media handle. The funeral will be held on May 15 at St. Joseph’s Church in Thotakkara, Ottapalam, at 3 pm.

A Brief Background on Lal Jose

Lal Jose stepped into the entertainment industry in the late 1980s and has now emerged as a household name for Malayali movie buffs. He began his career assisting ace filmmaker Kamal and in 1998, he made his debut as an independent director with ‘Oru Maravathoor Kanavu’. The film, which was scripted by Sreenivasan, featured Mammootty, Biju Menon, Mohini, Divya Unni, Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Mani, Sukumari, and Nedumudi Venu in lead roles. The film was a blockbuster hit and gained Lal Jose a lot of recognition and appreciation.

Following the success of his debut film, Lal Jose directed ‘Chandranudikkunna Dikkil’ which also did well at the box office. However, it was his 2002 release ‘Meesa Madhavan’ starring Dileep, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Kavya Madhavan that made him a popular name in the industry. He later delivered award-winning films like ‘Achanurangatha Veedu’, ‘Classmates’, and ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil’ among others. His latest release was ‘Solamante Theneechakal’.

Lal Jose’s Tribute to His Mother

Lal Jose shared his grief and paid tribute to his mother through a post on his social media handle. He wrote, “Amma, we will miss you. You were the most loving mother in the world. You were a great teacher and you inspired us to be who we are today. We are forever indebted to you and your love. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace, Amma.”

The Impact of Lily Jose’s Life

Lily Jose was a Hindi teacher for many years and her contribution to the education system in Kerala cannot be overlooked. She instilled a love for the language in her students and many of them have gone on to become accomplished individuals. Her passing is a great loss to the education community and her family and friends who knew her well. However, her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and inspired.

The Final Farewell

Lily Jose’s funeral will be held on May 15, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Church in Thotakkara, Ottapalam, at 3 pm. Her family, friends, and students will gather to bid their final farewell to a beloved mother, teacher, and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness, love, and commitment to her profession.

Conclusion

Lily Jose’s passing is a great loss to the education community and her family. However, her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and her legacy will continue through her son Lal Jose’s work in the entertainment industry. We extend our deepest condolences to Lal Jose and his family during this difficult time.

