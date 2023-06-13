Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lanarkshire dad’s sudden death devastates family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Crawford, a great loss to the community

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Crawford, a beloved member of our community. Robert passed away in hospital on Saturday, just days after suffering from a cardiac arrest at his home in Coatbridge. He was 68 years old.

A life of service

Robert was known to many in the community for his tireless dedication to helping others. He was a member of several local charities and community organizations, and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. His commitment to service was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Over the years, Robert touched the lives of countless people in our community. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him, and his impact will be felt for many years to come.

A loving family man

Robert was also a devoted husband and father. He was married to his wife, Margaret, for 43 years, and together they raised two children, James and Sarah. Robert was a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren, who brought him great joy and happiness.

Robert’s family was always at the center of his life, and he worked hard to ensure that they were happy and well-cared for. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family will miss him deeply.

A legacy of kindness

Robert’s passing is a great loss to our community, but his legacy of kindness and service will live on. He was a true example of what it means to be a compassionate and caring human being, and his selflessness touched the lives of many.

We can all honor Robert’s memory by continuing his work of helping others. Whether it’s volunteering at a local charity, donating to a worthy cause, or simply being kind to those around us, we can all make a difference in the world, just as Robert did.

In loving memory

Robert will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His devotion to service, his love for his family, and his kind and gentle nature will be remembered always.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Robert’s family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that Robert’s legacy of kindness and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Conclusion

Robert Crawford was a true hero in our community. His life of service, his devotion to his family, and his kindness and compassion will be remembered always. We are grateful for the time that we had with him, and we will miss him dearly.

Rest in peace, Robert. You will never be forgotten.

Sudden death of healthy father Grieving family of Lanarkshire man Devastating loss of a devoted dad Coping with the death of a loved one Unexpected tragedy strikes family in Lanarkshire

News Source : Daily Record

Source Link :Devoted Lanarkshire dad with no health problems dies leaving family heartbroken/