Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks’ Daughter Shares Father’s Tragic Suicide

The Tragic Suicide of Lance Blanks

The world of basketball was rocked by the tragic news of Lance Blanks’ death on May 3, 2021. Blanks, a former Phoenix Suns general manager and ESPN college basketball analyst, took his own life, leaving behind a grieving family and a shocked community.

The Tributes Pour In

In a heartfelt column for ESPN, Riley Blanks Reed, Lance Blanks’ daughter, shared her family’s perspective on her father’s passing. She revealed that they will never truly know why he took his own life, but they don’t need to. All they need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour their love into the family that made him happy.

Reed emphasized her father’s character over his accomplishments, stating that what she hears from his loved ones, fans, and community is not about his résumé, but about his character. She talked about her father’s love for family and how he considered it as the one thing that made him happiest in life.

A Career That Spanned Decades

Lance Blanks had a remarkable basketball career that spanned decades. He was a standout player at the University of Texas, leading the Longhorns to an Elite Eight appearance in 1990. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2007. After his college career, Blanks was drafted by the Pistons in the 1990 NBA Draft, where he played for two seasons before moving to the Timberwolves and then the Continental Basketball Association.

Blanks went on to serve as the assistant general manager of the Cavaliers for five seasons before joining the Suns front office. His tenure with the Suns ended in 2013 after three seasons without a playoff appearance.

A Life Remembered

Lance Blanks’ death has left a void that cannot be filled. But his legacy lives on through his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. His daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, has promised to honor him with everything he left them.

Blanks’ death is a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to seek help when necessary. Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and it’s important to reach out to those who may be struggling and offer them support and resources.

Rest in peace, Lance Blanks.

News Source : Entertainment Times

Source Link :Former Suns GM Lance Blanks’ Daughter Reveals His Tragic Suicide : Celebrity/