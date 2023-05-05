Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Ex-Suns GM, Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lance Blanks: Former Phoenix Suns GM and NBA Player

The NBA community is mourning the loss of former Phoenix Suns general manager, Lance Blanks, who passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday. Blanks served as the GM for the Suns from 2010 to 2013 and had previously worked as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He was also an ESPN analyst and, most recently, a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lance Blanks,” the Suns said in a statement. “He loved basketball and contributed to the game as a player, executive, scout, and broadcaster. We got to see his passion for the game firsthand in his time as Suns general manager.”

Prior to his career as an NBA executive, Blanks was selected as the No. 26 overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played for two seasons with the Pistons before his final year in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1992-93.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” former Pistons guard and teammate Joe Dumars said in a press release. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends.”

Blanks played college basketball at both Virginia and Texas. He was part of the high-scoring trio of Blanks, Travis Mays, and Joey Wright, also known as “BMW,” during his time at Texas. Blanks helped lead his team to the 1990 Elite Eight and was inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

Blanks is survived by his mother Clarice, brother Sidney Jr., the mother of his two daughters, Renee, his daughters, Riley and Bryn, and granddaughter, Isabel.

“My dad was my person. He was my teacher, my idol, my best friend,” his daughter Riley said in a statement. “The love I have for him is simply immeasurable.”

Blanks was known for his passion for basketball and his dedication to his family and friends. His legacy will be carried on by all those whose lives he touched for the better.

Blanks’ Career in the NBA

After his playing days, Blanks worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant general manager in 2005. He was a part of the Cavaliers’ front office during LeBron James’ first stint with the team and played a role in building the roster that made it to the NBA Finals in 2007.

In 2010, Blanks was named the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. He served in that role for three years, during which time the team made the playoffs once and compiled a record of 98-132.

After leaving the Suns, Blanks worked as an analyst for ESPN before joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a scout in 2016.

Remembering Blanks’ Legacy

Blanks will be remembered for his passion for basketball and his dedication to his family and friends. His love for the game was evident throughout his career in the NBA, and he touched the lives of countless people along the way.

Former Pistons guard and teammate Joe Dumars summed up Blanks’ legacy best when he said, “His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ impact on the NBA community will be felt for years to come, and he will be dearly missed.

News Source : Arizona Sports

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former Phoenix Suns GM, dies at age of 56/