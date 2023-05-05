Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks’ Fatal Car Crash and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lance Blanks: The Basketball Community Mourns His Loss

The basketball community and beyond are mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, who died in a car accident in Dallas, Texas, on May 3, 2023. He was 56. Blanks played three seasons in the NBA before becoming a scout and front-office official, leaving a remarkable legacy in the basketball world.

Lance Blanks Car Accident- Death Cause

According to his family, Lance Blanks died in an automobile accident in Dallas, Texas, on May 3, 2023, at 56. The reason for his death has been known as a car accident, but his family reported the tragedy the day after. The basketball community is in shock and expressing their condolences for his loss.

Who Was Lance Blanks? Career Explored

Lance Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, and attended high school in The Woodlands. He moved to Texas after two seasons at Virginia and became a member of one of the University’s most entertaining teams to date. Blanks, Travis Mays, and Joey Wright were at the heart of the team’s “Runnin’ Horns” moniker for their style of play, which stood in stark contrast to the slow, halfcourt approach implemented by former coach Bob Weltlich.

In 1985, he was named Mr. Texas Basketball in high school. The Detroit Pistons selected him 26th overall in the 1990 NBA Draft, and he stayed with them until 1992. He played with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a season before moving on to the Continental Basketball League and finishing his career overseas. Following his playing days, he moved into the front office.

In 2000, he was a scout with the San Antonio Spurs before being appointed scouting director in 2002. From 2005 to 2010, he was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ associate general manager before becoming the Phoenix Suns’ general manager for three seasons. He was most recently employed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lance Blanks Obituary: Family and Friends Mourn the Loss

Lance Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice, his two children, Renee, Riley, and Bryn, his brother Sidney Jr., and granddaughter Isabel. Riley, his daughter, characterized him as a teacher, idol, and closest friend.

“With the loss of Lance Blanks, we lost a genuinely great one, and we are all simply saddened and heartbroken,” said Chris Del Conte, UT vice president and athletic director.

The basketball community and his former colleagues are remembering him as a fantastic Father, son, teammate, and colleague with an exuberant personality, a compassionate heart, and inexhaustible love for the game. Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors head coach, praised him before Thursday’s Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers, calling him a “wonderful buddy.”

“Lance was an innovative thinker and astute assessor who boosted our whole organization,” said one of his colleagues, expressing their heartfelt sympathies to his family and many friends.

Conclusion

Lance Blanks’ death has left a void in the basketball world. He was a remarkable player, a successful executive, and a beloved friend and colleague. His legacy will continue to inspire the basketball community for years to come, and he will be deeply missed.

