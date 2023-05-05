Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Former Longhorn Star, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longhorn Legend Lance Blanks Has Passed Away

The University of Texas at Austin is mourning the loss of Longhorn legend Lance Blanks, who passed away on February 12, 2021, at the age of 54. Blanks was a standout basketball player at Texas from 1986 to 1990 and went on to have a successful career in the NBA as both a player and executive.

Blanks was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1966 and grew up playing basketball in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He attended Plano East High School, where he was a three-time all-state selection and led his team to the state championship in his senior year. Blanks was heavily recruited by colleges across the country but ultimately chose to play for the Longhorns.

During his four years at Texas, Blanks was a key member of the basketball team and helped lead the Longhorns to three NCAA tournament appearances. He was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and was named the conference’s Player of the Year in 1990. Blanks finished his college career with 1,484 points, 462 rebounds, and 271 assists.

After graduating from Texas, Blanks was selected in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played for the Pistons for three seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Blanks also played for the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs before retiring from playing in 1995.

After his playing career, Blanks transitioned into coaching and scouting. He worked as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as a scout in 2005. Blanks was promoted to assistant general manager of the Cavaliers in 2010 and played a key role in the team’s success, including their appearance in the 2015 NBA Finals.

Blanks returned to Texas in 2016 to serve as the Longhorns’ director of player development under head coach Shaka Smart. He was instrumental in helping to develop the team’s young talent and was widely respected by players and coaches alike.

News of Blanks’ passing was met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from the Texas basketball community. Longhorn head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement, “Lance was a great Longhorn and an even better person. His impact on our program and our players will never be forgotten. We are deeply saddened by his passing and send our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Former Longhorn and NBA player Kevin Durant also paid tribute to Blanks on social media, saying, “Rest in peace to the great Lance Blanks. A true Texas legend and one of the best people I’ve ever known. You will be missed.”

Blanks is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Lauren and Lance Jr. He will be remembered as a talented athlete, a dedicated coach and executive, and a beloved member of the Texas basketball community.

News Source : Surly Horns

Source Link :Longhorn legend Lance Blanks has passed away – Basketball/