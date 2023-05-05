Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Former NBA GM and UT Basketball Legend, Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks Obituary – Death: Former NBA GM and UT Basketball Icon, Lance Blanks Dies At 56

The basketball world has lost another great talent and icon in the sport. Lance Blanks, a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns and a legendary University of Texas men’s basketball player, has passed away at the age of 56. The news of his death was confirmed by a representative for the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas on Wednesday. However, the exact circumstances of his passing are still unknown pending the outcome of an investigation.

A College Legend

Blanks’ basketball journey began in 1985, when he started playing basketball for the University of Virginia. However, he eventually transferred to the University of Texas, where he became a college legend. He played at UT from 1988 to 1989, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In recognition of his incredible college career, he was inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor in 2007.

A Brief NBA Career

After a great college career, Blanks was taken by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft. Before leaving for the international stage, he played three seasons in the league for Detroit and Minnesota. While his NBA career may have been brief, his impact on the college game was unforgettable.

A Career in NBA Management

Blanks later came back to the United States to serve as an NBA executive, first as the deputy general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers and then as the San Antonio Spurs’ director of scouting. He was designated the Suns’ general manager in 2010, where he spent three seasons before leaving his position in Phoenix in 2013.

A Beloved Figure

Blanks was not only a talented basketball player and executive, but he was also a beloved figure on and off the court. After leaving his position in Phoenix, he decided to join the Longhorn Network to broadcast UT games. His loss has been deeply felt by friends and colleagues in the basketball world.

Eric Metcalf, a close friend of Blanks’s and a former NFL player, commented on his loss on Twitter and urged others to appreciate their loved ones. The condolences and messages of support from those who knew and loved Blanks have been pouring in, a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

Final Thoughts

The basketball world has lost a true icon in Lance Blanks. He will be remembered not only for his incredible talent on the court, but also for the impact he had on the sport as an executive and broadcaster. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they can find some comfort in the outpouring of love and support from the basketball community.

