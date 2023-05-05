Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Former Texas Basketball Star, Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The United States of America

The United States of America, commonly known as the United States or the US, is a federal republic consisting of 50 states, a federal district, five major self-governing territories, and various possessions. The country is situated mostly in central North America, bordered by Canada to the north, Mexico to the south, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Pacific Ocean to the west. The US is the third largest country in the world by land area and has a diverse geography, ranging from the Appalachian Mountains in the east to the Rocky Mountains in the west, and from the Great Plains in the north to the Gulf of Mexico in the south.

US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands are a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea that are an unincorporated territory of the United States. The three main islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, and there are numerous smaller islands and cays. The US Virgin Islands are known for their white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and rich history and culture. The islands were originally inhabited by the Ciboney, Arawak, and Carib peoples before being colonized by the Spanish, Dutch, English, French, and Danish. The US Virgin Islands were purchased by the United States from Denmark in 1917.

United States Minor Outlying Islands

The United States Minor Outlying Islands are a group of nine islands and atolls in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea that are unincorporated territories of the United States. The islands include Baker Island, Howland Island, Jarvis Island, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef, Midway Atoll, Navassa Island, Palmyra Atoll, and Wake Island. The US Minor Outlying Islands have no permanent inhabitants and are mostly used for military purposes.

Canada

Canada is a country in North America that is the second largest country in the world by land area. The country is bordered by the United States to the south and northwest, and by the Arctic Ocean to the north. Canada has a diverse geography that includes the Rocky Mountains in the west, the Canadian Shield in the east, and the Great Lakes in the south. Canada is known for its natural beauty, multiculturalism, and progressive social policies.

Mexico, United Mexican States

Mexico, officially known as the United Mexican States, is a country in North America that is bordered by the United States to the north and Belize and Guatemala to the south. Mexico has a diverse geography that includes deserts, mountains, and beaches. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient civilizations such as the Aztecs and the Maya, as well as its vibrant music, dance, and cuisine.

Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

The Bahamas, officially known as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, is an island country in the Atlantic Ocean that is located north of Cuba and southeast of the United States. The Bahamas is known for its crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. The country is a popular destination for tourists and is known for its luxury resorts and casinos.

Cuba, Republic of

Cuba, officially known as the Republic of Cuba, is an island country in the Caribbean Sea that is located south of Florida and the Bahamas and east of Mexico and Belize. Cuba is known for its rich history and culture, including its revolutionary past and its vibrant music and dance. The country is also known for its beautiful beaches, colonial architecture, and vintage cars.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean Sea that is located east of Haiti and west of Puerto Rico. The country is known for its beautiful beaches, lush forests, and diverse wildlife. The Dominican Republic is also known for its rich history and culture, including its colonial past and its vibrant music and dance.

Haiti, Republic of

Haiti, officially known as the Republic of Haiti, is a country in the Caribbean Sea that is located on the western half of the island of Hispaniola, which it shares with the Dominican Republic. Haiti is known for its rich history and culture, including its revolutionary past and its vibrant music and dance. The country is also known for its beautiful beaches, mountains, and waterfalls.

Jamaica

Jamaica is an island country in the Caribbean Sea that is located south of Cuba and west of Haiti. Jamaica is known for its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. The country is also known for its reggae music, which was popularized by the legendary musician Bob Marley.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is a landlocked country in South Asia that is bordered by Pakistan to the east and south, Iran to the west, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to the north, and China to the northeast. Afghanistan has a diverse geography that includes mountains, deserts, and fertile valleys. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient civilizations and its role in the modern world as a site of conflict and political instability.

Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of

Albania, officially known as the People’s Socialist Republic of Albania, was a communist state in Europe that existed from 1946 to 1992. Albania was located on the Balkan Peninsula and was bordered by Yugoslavia to the north and Greece to the south. The country was known for its rigid communist ideology and its isolation from the rest of the world.

Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of

Algeria, officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, is a country in North Africa that is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north, Tunisia and Libya to the east, Niger and Mali to the south, and Mauritania and Western Sahara to the west. Algeria has a diverse geography that includes deserts, mountains, and coastline. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient Roman ruins and its role in the modern world as a site of political unrest and terrorism.

American Samoa

American Samoa is a group of islands in the South Pacific Ocean that is an unincorporated territory of the United States. The main island is Tutuila, and there are numerous smaller islands and atolls. American Samoa is known for its natural beauty, including its beaches, coral reefs, and rainforests. The territory is also known for its unique culture, which is a blend of Polynesian and American influences.

Andorra, Principality of

Andorra, officially known as the Principality of Andorra, is a small country in Europe that is located in the Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain. Andorra is known for its natural beauty, including its mountains, lakes, and forests. The country is also known for its status as a tax haven and its duty-free shopping.

Angola, Republic of

Angola, officially known as the Republic of Angola, is a country in southern Africa that is bordered by Namibia to the south, Zambia to the east, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north, and the Atlantic Ocean to the west. Angola has a diverse geography that includes deserts, mountains, and coastline. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient civilizations and its role in the modern world as a site of political unrest and economic growth.

Anguilla

Anguilla is a small island in the Caribbean Sea that is a British Overseas Territory. The island is known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and rich history and culture. Anguilla has a unique blend of African, British, and Caribbean influences.

Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

Antarctica is the southernmost continent on Earth and is located entirely within the Antarctic Circle. The continent is covered in ice and is the coldest, driest, and windiest place on Earth. Antarctica is known for its unique wildlife, including penguins, seals, and whales, as well as its scientific research stations.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is a small country in the Caribbean Sea that is located east of Puerto Rico and north of Venezuela. The country is made up of two main islands, Antigua and Barbuda, and numerous smaller islands and cays. Antigua and Barbuda is known for its beautiful beaches, rich history and culture, and vibrant music and dance scene.

Argentina, Argentine Republic

Argentina, officially known as the Argentine Republic, is a country in South America that is bordered by Chile to the west, Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay to the east, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east and south. Argentina has a diverse geography that includes the Andes Mountains in the west, the Pampas grasslands in the east, and the Patagonian desert in the south. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its tango music and dance, as well as its love of soccer.

Armenia

Armenia is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia that is bordered by Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, Iran to the south, and Turkey to the west. Armenia has a diverse geography that includes mountains, valleys, and lakes. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient Christian churches and its role in the modern world as a site of political unrest and economic growth.

Aruba

Aruba is a small island in the Caribbean Sea that is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal clear waters, and vibrant culture. Aruba has a unique blend of Dutch, Caribbean, and Latin American influences.

Australia, Commonwealth of

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a country and continent in the southern hemisphere that is located between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Australia has a diverse geography that includes deserts, mountains, rainforests, and coastline. The country is known for its unique wildlife, including kangaroos, koalas, and wallabies, as well as its vibrant cities and multicultural society.

Austria, Republic of

Austria, officially known as the Republic of Austria, is a country in central Europe that is bordered by Germany to the northwest, the Czech Republic to the north, Slovakia to the northeast, Hungary to the east, Slovenia and Italy to the south, and Switzerland and Liechtenstein to the west. Austria has a diverse geography that includes the Alps in the west, the Danube River valley in the east, and the Vienna Woods in the north. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its classical music and its love of skiing and winter sports.

Azerbaijan, Republic of

Azerbaijan, officially known as the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia that is bordered by Russia to the north, Georgia to the northwest, Armenia to the west and southwest, Iran to the south, and the Caspian Sea to the east. Azerbaijan has a diverse geography that includes mountains, plains, and coastline. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient Silk Road trading routes and its oil industry.

Bahrain, Kingdom of

Bahrain, officially known as the Kingdom of Bahrain, is a small island country in the Persian Gulf that is located east of Saudi Arabia and west of Qatar. Bahrain has a diverse geography that includes deserts, beaches, and coral reefs. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient Dilmun civilization and its role in the modern world as a site of political and economic importance.

Bangladesh, People’s Republic of

Bangladesh, officially known as the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, is a country in South Asia that is bordered by India to the north, east, and west, and Myanmar to the south. Bangladesh has a diverse geography that includes the Ganges Delta in the south, the Chittagong Hill Tracts in the southeast, and the Sundarbans mangrove forest in the southwest. The country is known for its rich history and culture, including its ancient Buddhist temples and its role in the modern world as a site of political and economic growth.

Barbados

Barbados is a small island country in the Caribbean Sea that is located east of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and north of Trinidad and Tobago. Barbados is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history. The country is also known for its

News Source : Gwinnett Daily Post

Source Link :Former Texas star Lance Blanks dies at 56 | Fieldlevel/