Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Former Texas Star, Passes Away at 56

Former Texas Star Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

The basketball community mourns the loss of former Texas star guard and Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks, who passed away on Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 56. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

Blanks was a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers and was on assignment at the time of his death. He had an impressive college career, beginning at Virginia in 1985 and later transferring to Texas, where he had back-to-back big seasons. Blanks holds the record for the most points in a two-year period in Texas Longhorns history, with 1,322 points.

Impressive College Career

Blanks had an impressive 1988-89 season, averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals. The next season, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 steals while helping the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Texas was eliminated by Arkansas. Blanks made 78 3-point baskets in each of those seasons.

Blanks was inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

NBA Career and Post-Playing Career

Blanks was a first-round pick (26th overall) in the 1990 draft by the Pistons. However, he didn’t have the same success in the NBA, averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 assists in 142 career games (two starts) with the Pistons (1990-92) and Minnesota Timberwolves (1993).

In his post-playing career, Blanks worked in the front offices of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers before becoming general manager of the Suns in 2010. Unfortunately, he was fired after three seasons with Phoenix finishing last in the Western Conference with a 25-57 record in 2012-13, his final campaign.

Remembering Lance Blanks

Many in the basketball community have paid their respects to Blanks and his contributions to the game. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars, who was teammates with Blanks on the Detroit Pistons in the early 1990s, said, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Blanks leaves behind a legacy that has impacted the basketball community from his impressive college career to his contributions to various NBA teams.

News Source : Clayton News

Source Link :Former Texas star Lance Blanks dies at 56 | Fieldlevel/