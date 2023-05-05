Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks: Identity and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks: Remembering a Basketball Legend

On Wednesday, Lance Blanks, former NBA player and scout for the Los Angeles Clippers, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. The news has left his family and friends devastated, as Blanks was a well-known personality in the world of basketball. From his early days as a player to his post-retirement contributions to the sport, Blanks had a lasting impact on the game.

Early Career

Blanks played for the University of Texas before he was drafted. He had a great run with the Texas Longhorns alongside his teammates, which later on had his name on the draft. Blanks was drafted 26th pick by the Detroit Pistons in 1990. Though his professional career was short, Blanks’ off-court and post-retirement contribution to basketball was highly respected around the league.

Lance played for the Detroit Pistons from 1990-1992, after which he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves for his final season in the NBA. He was a decent role player, being drafted as one of the last picks in the first round. Blanks’ basketball career wouldn’t end there as he would play overseas professionally for the next seven years, gaining valuable experience.

Post-Retirement

After his playing days were over, Blanks began working as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs. He had a keen eye for both American and International talent that would fit in the league, making him a valuable contributor. Blanks would also scout talent for the Los Angeles Clippers. Following his time as a scout, Blanks spent five years as the Assistant General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was then promoted to General Manager of the Phoenix Suns, where he played a significant role in promoting basketball on other continents.

A Devastating Loss

Blanks’ passing was announced on Thursday, leaving the basketball community in a state of shock. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but his family and friends have expressed their deep sorrow. Blanks is survived by his two daughters and a granddaughter. His daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, posted a heartfelt tribute to her father on her Facebook page, highlighting the impact he had on the world of basketball.

It is clear that Lance Blanks will be deeply missed by not only his family and friends, but the entire basketball community. He was a legend of the sport, whose contributions will be remembered for years to come.

