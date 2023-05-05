Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks’ Passing: Funeral Details and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former NBA Player and Executive, Passes Away at Age 52

Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and executive who was also a part of the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honour, passed away on Wednesday in Dallas. He was 52 years old.

Early Life and Career

Blanks was born on September 9, 1966, in Houston, Texas. He attended John Foster Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas, where he was a standout basketball player. After graduating in 1984, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he played basketball for the Longhorns from 1984 to 1988.

During his collegiate career, Blanks was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and helped lead the Longhorns to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He finished his career with 1,313 points, which ranks 23rd on Texas’ all-time scoring list.

NBA Career

Blanks was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played for the Pistons from 1988 to 1990, winning an NBA championship with the team in 1989. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers during his NBA career, which spanned from 1988 to 1995.

Blanks’ best season in the NBA came in 1991-92, when he played for the Timberwolves and averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Executive Career

After retiring from playing, Blanks worked in the front office for several NBA teams. He began his executive career with the Dallas Mavericks, where he worked as a scout from 1995 to 1998. He then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he worked as an assistant coach and later as the director of player personnel from 1998 to 2005.

In 2005, Blanks was hired as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. During his tenure with the Suns, he made several high-profile moves, including trading for Shaquille O’Neal in 2008. However, the team struggled to maintain its success, and Blanks was fired in 2010.

After leaving the Suns, Blanks worked as a scout for the New York Knicks and then as an executive with the Golden State Warriors. He was the Warriors’ assistant general manager from 2011 to 2012 and then worked as the team’s director of player personnel from 2012 to 2015.

Legacy

Blanks’ contributions to the game of basketball were significant both on and off the court. As a player, he was known for his tenacity and work ethic, which earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches. As an executive, he played a key role in shaping the rosters of several NBA teams and was widely regarded as one of the league’s top talent evaluators.

Blanks’ legacy will also live on at the University of Texas, where he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honour in 2016. The Hall of Honour recognizes former student-athletes, coaches, and administrators who have made significant contributions to the university’s athletic programs.

Final Thoughts

Lance Blanks’ passing is a loss not only for the basketball community but for all those who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and his impact on the game will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

