Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks, Texas Basketball Icon, Dies at 56

Former Texas Longhorns Guard Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

The basketball world was saddened on Wednesday as Lance Blanks, a former guard for the Texas Longhorns, passed away at the age of 56. The school announced his passing, and the news was met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, former teammates, coaches, and colleagues.

Blanks was a key player in the Longhorns’ famed “BMW backcourt,” which also included Travis Mays and Joey Wright. Together, they helped Texas achieve unprecedented success during their time under then-coach Tom Penders. Blanks transferred to Texas from Virginia and played just two seasons with the Longhorns, but during that span, the team went 49-18 and reached the NCAA Elite Eight during Blanks’ senior season in 1989-90.

Blanks’ high-scoring offense allowed him to leave Texas as the eighth-leading scorer in school history with 1,322 points, the highest total by a two-year player in program history. He also left as UT’s all-time leader in steals (198) and third in career scoring average (20.0 ppg).

Blanks was a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and played three years in the NBA before transitioning to a career as an NBA scout. He eventually became the general manager of the Phoenix Suns in 2010, a job he held for three years.

Throughout his career, Blanks was known for his talent on the court, his leadership qualities, and his ability to connect with people. He was a beloved figure in the basketball community and left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who played with Blanks in Detroit, spoke about the impact Blanks had on his life and career. “Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” Dumars said. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ passing is a reminder of the impact that athletes can have beyond their time on the court. He was a role model, mentor, and friend to many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players.

