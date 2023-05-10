Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lance Blanks’ Tragic Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: Remembering Lance Blanks: A Tribute to His Legacy in the NBA Community

The NBA community was shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Blanks’ passing. The former Phoenix Suns General Manager passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in what was revealed to be a suicide. Blanks’ daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, released a heartfelt statement through ESPN, expressing her family’s gratitude for the outpouring of support they received during this difficult time.

Blanks’ impact on the NBA community spans across multiple levels of the game. Born on September 9, 1966, in Lawton, Oklahoma, he had a successful collegiate career that saw him named Texas Mr. Basketball. He was then drafted in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Blanks played for five seasons in the NBA, including stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After his playing career, Blanks transitioned to a front office role, serving as an assistant GM for the Cleveland Cavaliers for five seasons. He then joined the Phoenix Suns as the General Manager from 2010-2013. During his time with the Suns, he made several significant moves, including trading for Steve Nash and drafting Markieff Morris.

Since 2020, Blanks notably worked as a TV analyst covering the Texas Longhorns. He was known for his straightforward approach and ability to prioritize the elephant in the room. His daughter, Riley, wrote in her statement, “Daddy always said, ‘Keep it real. Keep it simple.’” Blanks’ legacy in the NBA community is one of hard work, dedication, and honesty.

As news of his passing spread, members of the NBA community shared their condolences and memories of Blanks. Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman released a statement, saying, “Lance was a tremendous person, and his passing is a tragic loss for all of us who knew him. He was a great friend and colleague, and his contributions to the Cavaliers and the NBA will always be remembered.”

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver also released a statement, saying, “Lance was an integral part of the Suns family, and his passing leaves us all with heavy hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Blanks’ daughter, Riley, ended her statement with a powerful message, “All we need to know is that, oftentimes, the people in the most pain are the giants in our lives.” Blanks was a giant in the NBA community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

As the Phoenix Suns continue to play in the Western Conference playoffs, many are expecting the franchise to honor Blanks at home for Game 6. Regardless of the outcome, Blanks’ impact on the NBA community will not be forgotten. We here at Sportskeeda extend our heartfelt condolences to Blanks’ family during this time. Rest in peace, Lance Blanks.

News Source : Evan Bell

Source Link :How did Lance Blanks die? Looking at tragic passing of ex- Phoenix Suns GM/