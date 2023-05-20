Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Lance Modisette’s Passing: Cause of Death and Funeral Information”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Modisette: Remembering a Baseball Player Tragically Taken Too Soon

The Tragic Accident

On December 22, 2016, the Lufkin Panthers baseball team lost one of their own. Lance Modisette, a 17-year-old junior at Lufkin High School, was involved in a fatal vehicle accident that also claimed the lives of his mother and sister.

The accident occurred on Highway 84 in Lubbock, Texas, when a driver who was reportedly using FaceTime on her phone crashed into the Modisette’s car. Lance, his mother, and his sister were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The Legacy of Lance Modisette

Lance Modisette was a talented baseball player who had a bright future ahead of him. He had been a member of the Lufkin Panthers baseball team since his freshman year, and had already received interest from college scouts.

But Lance was more than just a baseball player. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and positive attitude. He was a friend to many, and his loss was felt deeply by the entire Lufkin community.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Lufkin Panthers baseball team dedicated their season to Lance’s memory. They wore his number, 5, on their jerseys, and played every game with his spirit in their hearts.

The team went on to have a successful season, finishing 25-6 and making it to the regional quarterfinals. But for the players and coaches, the season was about much more than just wins and losses. It was about honoring the memory of their friend and teammate.

The Dangers of Distracted Driving

The accident that claimed the lives of Lance, his mother, and his sister was caused by a driver who was using her phone while behind the wheel. It was a tragic reminder of the dangers of distracted driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives in 2019 alone. That’s an average of nine deaths per day.

Distracted driving can take many forms, from texting and driving to eating or adjusting the radio while behind the wheel. But regardless of the specific distraction, the consequences can be deadly.

In the wake of Lance’s death, his family has become vocal advocates for distracted driving awareness. They have shared their story with local news outlets and spoken at events to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

Remembering Lance Modisette

Lance Modisette may have been taken too soon, but his legacy lives on. He was a talented athlete, a loyal friend, and a beloved member of the Lufkin community.

In the years since his passing, the Lufkin Panthers baseball team has continued to honor Lance’s memory. They have retired his number, 5, and dedicated a plaque in his honor at their home field.

Lance’s family has also established a scholarship in his memory, which is awarded annually to a Lufkin High School student who exemplifies Lance’s qualities of kindness, positivity, and strong character.

The loss of Lance Modisette was a tragedy, but his legacy lives on. Through the continued efforts of his family, friends, and community, his memory will always be honored and celebrated.

