Dead – Death – Obituary News : Landlord finds man’s corpse at home after six years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Warning: Distressing Content

The tragic death of Robert Alton, a tenant of Bolton at Home, has brought to light serious failures in the organization’s duty of care towards its vulnerable clients. Alton’s body was found in his apartment, in a skeletal state, around six years after his death. The shocking discovery has raised questions about the effectiveness of Bolton at Home’s support services and the adequacy of its safeguarding procedures.

The Apology

David Cummins, the CEO of Bolton at Home, has issued a public apology for the organization’s shortcomings in relation to Robert Alton’s case. In a statement, Cummins acknowledged that the failure to check on Alton for such a long period of time was “completely unacceptable” and “a serious breach of our duty of care.” He expressed his deep regret for the pain and suffering caused to Alton’s family and friends, and promised to take immediate action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Case

Robert Alton was a 61-year-old man who had been living in his Bolton at Home apartment for over 20 years. He was known to suffer from mental health issues and had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. Despite this, he had managed to maintain a relatively stable tenancy, with regular visits from support workers and occasional hospital admissions.

However, in 2014, Alton’s support workers lost contact with him. They made several attempts to visit his apartment, but were unable to gain access. Bolton at Home then made the decision to terminate his tenancy, assuming that he had moved out. It was only in 2020, when a bailiff was sent to repossess the apartment, that Alton’s body was discovered. He was lying on his bed, surrounded by empty alcohol bottles, and had been dead for several years.

The Failures

The discovery of Robert Alton’s body has highlighted a number of serious failures in Bolton at Home’s support services. Firstly, there was a lack of effective communication between Alton’s support workers and the organization as a whole. Despite raising concerns about his welfare, they were not able to escalate the issue to a higher level of management. This resulted in Alton’s case being closed prematurely, without a proper investigation into his whereabouts.

Secondly, there was a failure to carry out regular welfare checks on Alton. Despite being aware of his vulnerable condition, Bolton at Home did not have a system in place to ensure that he was regularly visited and assessed. This led to a situation where Alton was left alone for an extended period of time, without any support or intervention.

Finally, there was a failure to follow proper safeguarding procedures. When Alton’s case was closed, there was no attempt to ascertain his current location or wellbeing. This meant that there was no opportunity to intervene when he was most in need of help.

The Consequences

The consequences of Bolton at Home’s failures in Robert Alton’s case are far-reaching and devastating. Not only did they result in the loss of a vulnerable man’s life, but they have also caused immense pain and suffering for his family and friends. The organization’s reputation has been severely damaged, and it is likely to face legal action and regulatory scrutiny in the coming months.

However, the most significant consequence of this tragedy is the loss of trust and confidence in the social housing sector as a whole. Vulnerable tenants rely on their landlords to provide them with a safe and secure home, as well as the support and care they need to live independently. If they cannot rely on this basic duty of care, then the consequences could be catastrophic.

The Way Forward

In the wake of Robert Alton’s death, there is an urgent need for the social housing sector to review its safeguarding procedures and ensure that vulnerable tenants are properly protected. This includes the implementation of regular welfare checks, effective communication between support workers and management, and the use of technology to monitor the wellbeing of tenants remotely.

It is also essential that social housing providers are held accountable for their failures and that there is transparency and openness in the reporting of safeguarding incidents. This will help to restore trust and confidence in the sector and ensure that vulnerable tenants receive the care and support they need to live safe and fulfilling lives.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Robert Alton has exposed serious failures in Bolton at Home’s support services and raised questions about the adequacy of safeguarding procedures in the social housing sector. It is essential that action is taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and to restore trust and confidence in the sector. Through transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the welfare of vulnerable tenants, we can ensure that tragedies like this never happen again.

News Source : Dailystar.co.uk

Source Link :Man's dead body found at home after six years by landlord checking gas supply/