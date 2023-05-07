Dead – Death – Obituary News : Landon Koehne’s Fatal Car Accident Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Landon Koehne Obituary

The Hallettsville High School community is mourning the loss of one of its students, Landon Koehne, who passed away on May 5, 2023, after being involved in a fatal vehicle accident. The news has left everyone in shock and grief, and the school district has expressed its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The teenager was a junior at HHS, known for his bright and kind personality. He had a passion for sports and was always eager to help others. His sudden and tragic loss has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by his school and community.

To provide support and assistance to those affected by this tragic event, HISD has arranged a Crisis Intervention Team of professionals trained to address the emotional needs of students, parents, and school personnel.

The school has also made counselors available to any student who may need or want help dealing with this loss. The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office has also extended their sympathies to his loved ones and has prayed for comfort and healing during this time of mourning and sorrow.

Landon Koehne Death Cause And Car Accident

The community of Schulenburg is grieving following the tragic loss of 16-year-old Landon Wayne Koehne, a junior at Hallettsville High School who died on Friday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Landon Koehne’s driver lost control of the Jeep while coming out of a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to a rest on its right side. Although authorities declined to identify the driver of the vehicle “pending further investigation,” they believe the driver lost control of the Jeep while coming out of a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to a rest on its right side. He was ejected from and then pinned under the 1974 open-top Jeep he was riding in and was likely killed instantly.

Landon Koehne Case Details

The tragic death of Landon, a 16-year-old Hallettsville High School junior, has left the community in shock. The details surrounding the accident were revealed in a news release issued by Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon.

According to the statement, Koehne was riding in a 1974 open-top Jeep with an unidentified driver on private property when the driver lost control of the vehicle while coming out of a curve.

The Jeep rolled over and came to a rest on its right side, ejecting both his and the driver from the vehicle. He was likely killed on impact when he was pinned under the Jeep.

According to Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, the accident occurred on private property in the 2500 block of County Road 211 around 6:46 p.m. while he and the driver were returning home after hunting hogs. While the driver’s identity was not disclosed, authorities are investigating into the incident.

The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office has extended their sympathies to his family, friends, and fellow students during this difficult time. The community is mourning the loss of a bright young man who was taken too soon.

