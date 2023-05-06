Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Langfield Parish Mourns Passing of Fr. Kevin Mullan”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fr. Kevin Mullan: A Life of Service and Love

The passing of Fr. Kevin Mullan, Langfield’s parish priest, on May 6, 2023, has left a void in the hearts of many. Fr. Mullan was widely known for his kindness, compassion, and dedication to his community. His death was confirmed by several Christian institutions on social media, and his loss has been deeply felt by his family, housekeeper, many friends, and parishioners.

A Heartbreaking Loss

The news of Fr. Mullan’s passing was described as heartbreaking by those who knew and loved him. Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, an institution that Fr. Mullan had been involved with for many years, expressed its sorrow at the loss of a beloved member:

“Fr Kevin was instrumental in keeping Feis Dhoire Cholmcille alive through some very dark days in this city, and his love for it never diminished even when his clerical duties saw him move to Drumquin, which was close to his native town of Omagh.”

Fr. Mullan had served as the chairperson of the Feis, and his passion for the dancing and organizing of the event was well known. His experience, knowledge, and wisdom in relation to the Feis will be greatly missed, said Aisling Bonner, the Feis Secretary.

Fr. Kevin Mullan Cause of Death

The cause of Fr. Mullan’s death has not been disclosed yet. There are no details available about his cause of death, and Ngnews247 has been trying to reach out to his family and relatives for comment on the incident. More information on Fr. Mullan’s cause of death will be added as soon as it is available.

A Life of Service and Love

Fr. Kevin Mullan was a man who dedicated his life to serving others. As a newly ordained priest at St. Patrick’s in Pennyburn, he took over as the secretary of the Feis, a position that he held for many years. His experience as an Irish dancer made him the perfect candidate for the role, and he worked tirelessly to organize the event and ensure its success.

Fr. Mullan was highly recognized and regarded for his intercommunity and ecumenical work. He generously gave care and assistance to individuals who were harmed by the Market Street bombing in 1998, and he continued to serve his community with love and devotion throughout his life.

In November 2020, Fr. Mullan announced his retirement as the Drumquin parish priest. He expressed his sadness at leaving the parish, but he was grateful for the hospitality that the locals had shown him over the years.

“You are so easy and pleasant to work with, and you come forward when help is required or from those various groupings that make the parish run smoothly. Together, we have made developments that should see the parish some distance into the future.”

Fr. Mullan’s dedication to his community and his commitment to serving others will always be remembered. His loss is felt deeply by those who knew and loved him, but his legacy of love, kindness, and service will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

News Source : NGNews247

Source Link :Who is Fr. Kevin Mullan? Parish Priest of Langfield Passed Away/