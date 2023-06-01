Dead – Death – Obituary News : Langley Intersection Fatal Crash with Dump Truck

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One Person Killed in a Crash at Busy Intersection in Langley, B.C.

Langley, B.C. – A fatal crash at a busy intersection in Langley, B.C. has left one person dead on Wednesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., Langley RCMP received a call about a crash at 16th Avenue and 200th Street. The incident involved two commercial vehicles and one private vehicle, all travelling eastbound on 16th Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews, paramedics, and police found a crumpled silver car that was crushed by a dump truck. A second dump truck was also parked nearby. Sgt. Kirby Adams said that one of the drivers died at the scene, while the other two drivers were unharmed and are cooperating with the police. B.C. Emergency Health Services dispatched one ambulance, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Adams described 16th Avenue as a “very heavily travelled” commercial route, and 200th Street is also a busy thoroughfare through Langley Township. “It is a very busy intersection,” he said. “It’s certainly not the first time in my policing experience here in Langley where we have seen serious collisions happen there.”

The intersection has been closed to traffic between 200th and 208th streets, and investigators could be there for hours. Adams said that the investigation will likely take some time as they try to determine the cause of the crash.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving on busy roads, especially during rush hour. Langley Township is a growing community that has seen an increase in traffic volume over the years, and drivers are urged to exercise caution and drive defensively. With more vehicles on the road, the risk of accidents also increases, and it is important for drivers to be mindful of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road.

In addition, commercial vehicles such as dump trucks can pose a greater risk in accidents due to their size and weight. It is crucial for these drivers to follow proper safety protocols and maintain their vehicles to prevent accidents from occurring. Employers should also prioritize safety training for their employees to ensure that they are equipped with the necessary skills to operate their vehicles safely.

The Langley RCMP has not released any information about the identity of the deceased driver or whether any charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.

In the meantime, the community mourns the loss of a life and sends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased driver. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the need for continued efforts to improve road safety in Langley and beyond.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :1 dead in crash involving dump truck at busy Langley intersection/