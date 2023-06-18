Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laois Woman Passes Away at 104

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Catherine Conroy (née Brophy): A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Family

Catherine Conroy (née Brophy) was born in Upper Sconce, Mountrath, Co. Laois, Ireland. She was the daughter of hardworking farmers and grew up with a deep appreciation for the land and all the work that went into it. Catherine was one of six children and had a close relationship with her siblings throughout her life.

Marriage and Family

In 1938, Catherine married Paddy Conroy, and they settled in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Together they raised five children, Pat, Bríd, Maura, Stephanie, and Ailish. Catherine was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was the center of her world. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and a love for learning, which they carry with them to this day.

A Life of Service

Catherine was a woman of great faith and spent much of her life serving others. She was a dedicated member of St. Patrick’s Church in Corduff and volunteered in various church activities. She was also a member of the local Legion of Mary and spent countless hours visiting the sick and elderly in her community.

In addition to her church work, Catherine was a committed member of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA). She was passionate about preserving traditional Irish crafts and was an accomplished knitter and seamstress. Catherine also enjoyed gardening and was known for her beautiful flower arrangements.

A Legacy of Love

Catherine lived a long and full life, passing away peacefully in her 105th year surrounded by her loving family. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Ailish, but leaves behind her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Catherine’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and service. She lived her life with grace and dignity, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Final Farewell

Catherine’s funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Corduff, where she had been a devoted member for many years. Her family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, in recognition of the care and support they provided during Catherine’s final days.

Although Catherine is no longer with us, her spirit and legacy will live on. She leaves behind a family who loved her deeply and a community who will always remember her kindness and generosity. Rest in peace, Catherine Conroy, and thank you for a life well-lived.

News Source : Laois Nationalist

Source Link :Laois Nationalist — Laois woman aged 104 passes away/