Dead – Death – Obituary News : LAPD Taser Causes Man’s Death: Coroner Report

The Controversial Death of Kenan Anderson: What Really Happened?

On April 10, 2021, Kenan Anderson, a cousin of the co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Patrisse Cullors, died after being arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The incident sparked protests in Los Angeles, with many condemning the excessive use of force by the police officers. However, the recent release of the autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has shed new light on the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s death. In this article, we will examine the findings of the autopsy report and explore the implications of Anderson’s death for the BLM movement.

The Autopsy Report: Cause of Death and Mode of Death

According to the autopsy report, Anderson’s cause of death was acute cocaine intoxication and his heart condition, which was characterized by an enlarged heart. The report also noted that a mode of death has not yet been determined, which means that it is unclear whether Anderson’s death was accidental, natural, or caused by another person. However, the report did mention that the use of the taser by the LAPD officers may have contributed to Anderson’s death, although this has not been confirmed.

The Use of Taser and Excessive Force

The use of the taser by the LAPD officers during Anderson’s arrest has been a subject of controversy. The body cam footage of the incident showed officers tasering Anderson for 42 seconds while he was on his stomach. According to Cullors, Anderson was tasered at least six times by the officers. The use of tasers by police officers has been criticized by many activists, who argue that the high voltage can cause serious harm or even death.

In response to Anderson’s death, the LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced that the department would take a closer look at the distribution of tasers. However, some critics have argued that this is not enough and that more needs to be done to address the issue of excessive force by police officers. They point out that Anderson’s death is just one of many incidents where Black people have been killed or seriously injured by police officers.

The Implications for the BLM Movement

Anderson’s death has raised questions about the relationship between the BLM movement and the LAPD. Some critics have argued that the movement has become too focused on police reform and has lost sight of its original goal of fighting for racial justice. They also point out that the BLM leadership has been accused of being too closely aligned with the Democratic Party and has failed to address the needs of grassroots activists.

However, supporters of the BLM movement argue that Anderson’s death is a tragic reminder of the need for police reform and the fight against systemic racism. They point out that the movement has achieved significant gains in raising awareness about police brutality and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. They also argue that the movement is not monolithic and that there are many different voices and perspectives within it.

Conclusion

The death of Kenan Anderson is a tragic reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial justice in America. While the autopsy report has shed new light on the circumstances surrounding his death, many questions remain unanswered. However, what is clear is that the fight against police brutality and systemic racism is far from over. As the BLM movement continues to evolve and grow, it is important to remember the lives that have been lost and to continue to push for meaningful change.

