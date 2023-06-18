Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Broderick, Former General Secretary of IBOA, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Larry Broderick: Former General Secretary of the Irish Bank Officials’ Association

The Financial Services Union (FSU) announced the death of Larry Broderick, the former General Secretary of the Irish Bank Officials’ Association. Mr Broderick held the role of General Secretary from 2001 until his retirement in 2018. The Irish Bank Officials’ Association was renamed the Financial Services Union in 2016.

Fond Farewell to an Accomplished Trade Union Leader

The FSU expressed its deep sadness upon hearing the news of Mr Broderick’s untimely death. In a tweet, they extended their sympathies and condolences to his wife Elizabeth and his daughter Lauren. The FSU General Secretary John O’Connell also conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Mr Broderick’s family and colleagues in the FSU. He described Mr Broderick as a trade union leader, a gentleman, and a friend to many, and wished him eternal rest.

A Life Devoted to the Betterment of Irish Bank Officials

Larry Broderick dedicated his professional life to the welfare of Irish bank officials. He joined the Irish Bank Officials’ Association (IBOA) in 1971 as a clerical officer in Allied Irish Bank. Over the next three decades, he held various positions in the IBOA, including Senior Industrial Relations Officer and Assistant General Secretary. In 2001, he was appointed as the General Secretary of the IBOA, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.

During his tenure as the General Secretary, Larry Broderick led the IBOA through several critical periods in the Irish banking industry. He championed the rights and interests of bank officials, secured better working conditions, and negotiated fair pay scales for bank employees. He also played a crucial role in shaping the future of Irish banking by advocating for stronger regulations, improved customer services, and better accountability.

A Respected Figure in the Irish Trade Union Movement

Larry Broderick was a well-respected figure in the Irish trade union movement. He was known for his integrity, his professionalism, and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of bank officials. He was also admired for his ability to negotiate challenging industrial disputes and his capacity to forge strong relationships with management and other stakeholders in the banking industry.

His contributions to the Irish trade union movement were recognized by many. In 2012, he was awarded the James Connolly Memorial Medal, a prestigious honor given to individuals who have made a significant contribution to Irish trade unionism. In 2018, he was also recognized by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions for his lifelong commitment to the betterment of workers’ rights in Ireland.

A Legacy of Dedication and Service

The passing of Larry Broderick is a great loss to the Irish trade union movement and the banking industry. His legacy of dedication, service, and leadership will be remembered by all who knew him. He leaves behind a wife, daughter, and a host of colleagues and friends who will miss him dearly.

The FSU’s message of condolence to Mr Broderick’s family and colleagues is a reflection of the high regard in which he was held by all who knew him. The trade union movement in Ireland has lost a stalwart, a champion, and a friend. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Brian O'Donovan

Source Link :Former IBOA General Secretary Larry Broderick dies/