Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan: Cause of Death and Tributes

Larry Mahan’s Cause of Death: A Tragic Loss to the Rodeo World

Larry Mahan, a well-known American former professional rodeo cowboy, passed away on May 6, 2023. He won six all-around world championships and two bull riding world championships in the Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit at the National Finals Rodeo. The ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted him in 1979 in the all-around category. Mahan was not only a successful rodeo cowboy but also managed a couple of rodeo schools himself.

Larry Mahan Death Cause

Larry Mahan’s cause of death might be Cancer because he was battling cancer for quite some time. Yet, several people are speculating that he might have died because of Cancer, but none of this news is confirmed yet. Since, he was diagnosed with myeloma, a kind of blood Cancer that arises from plasma cells in the bone marrow, it is frequently referred to as multiple myeloma.

Multiple online reports state that Larry Mahan recently passed away. The entire video rodeo world was astonished when this revelation spread online, and everyone immediately began investigating its veracity. The news of his demise spread over all the social media handles like wildfire and many of the users have sincerely shared it too.

The sudden and abrupt death of a beloved family member was revealed by a loved one, family members, and coworkers with deep sadness, grief, and an uncomfortable heart. People have assumed the cause of death a cancer but it is not confirmed yet from any of the sources. There is no emotion more agonizing than losing someone close to us in such awful circumstances, and we pray that God would give strength, bravery, and resilience to those who are mourning his loss.

Larry Mahan’s Accomplishments

When Larry first started competing in professional rodeo, he was only 14, and in 1963 he began competing in rodeo with the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA). Between 1966 and 1970, as well as in 1973, he was the champion five times. In the PRCA circuit at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), he won six world championships in the all-around and two in bull riding.

The Great American Cowboy’s exploration of his 1973 comeback and competition with Phil Lyne earned it the 1974 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 and included him as a Legend of ProRodeo in 2010.

Conclusion

Larry Mahan was a true legend in the rodeo world, and his passing is a tragic loss to the community. While his cause of death is still unconfirmed, it is clear that he will be missed by many. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.

