Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan, Champion Rodeo Cowboy, Passes Away at 79

Larry Mahan Obituary – Death: American Professional Rodeo Cowboy, Larry Mahan Dies At 80

Former Professional Rodeo Cowboy Larry Mahan has sadly passed away on Sunday 7th May 2023 surrounded by his beloved family, at the age of 79.

A Legendary Cowboy

Larry Mahan did a whole lot of living before heading to Heaven early this morning. His cowboy friends called him Bull, and he did a whole lot of winning in his legendary lifetime, too—both in and out of the arena. Mahan first struck gold as the 1965 world champion bull rider, and won a second gold bull riding buckle in 1967. The three-event roughstock-riding sensation won five straight world all-around titles from 1966-70, and a sixth world all-around crown in 1973.

A Cowboy With Many Talents

Mahan was not just a rodeo cowboy, he was also a cowboy pilot, who flew himself and cowboy friends coast to coast—and beyond. He was a businessman and an entrepreneur with a flair for fashion, with Larry Mahan Collections and popular lines of boots, hats and clothing he designed himself. Mahan was The Man. He owned his era, and went out of his road to answer the call of both Western and mainstream media, which helped elevate the cowboy sport to where it is today.

A Great Loss

