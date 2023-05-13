Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan Passes Away: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Mahan Obituary: Celebrating the Life of a True Cowboy Legend

The rodeo world lost a true legend on Sunday, May 7, when Larry Mahan passed away at his home in Valley View, Texas. He was 79 years old. A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5. The event is open to the public, and seating will be available for friends, family, World Champion rodeo athletes, PBR World Finals qualifiers, and NFR qualifiers. The service will be hosted by Justin McKee, with a reception to follow at Tannehill’s Tavern in the Stockyards.

A True Cowboy Legend

Larry Mahan was known as “the first rock star of rodeo” for his incredible accomplishments as a saddle bronc rider, bareback rider, and bull rider. He won six All-Around World Championships, five of them in a row from 1966-70, and two bull riding World Championships in the PRCA. He was a rare modern authentic American cowboy who was as skilled in the arena as he was in promoting Western culture outside of it.

Mahan’s contributions to rodeo were so significant that he was inducted into every major Western hall of fame, including the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 and the PBR Ring of Honour. He also received the Ty Murray Top Hand Award for his lasting contributions to rodeo.

A Humble, Generous, and Kind Cowboy

Despite his incredible accomplishments in and out of the ring, Larry Mahan was known for his humility, generosity, and kindness. He inspired and affected many people in his lifetime, and his legacy will continue to do so for years to come.

Celebrating the Life of Larry Mahan

The memorial service for Larry Mahan will be a celebration of his life and career, and an opportunity for friends, family, and fans to pay their respects to a true cowboy legend. The Cowboy Channel will host a reception at Tannehill’s Tavern in the Stockyards after the funeral ceremony, featuring Annie Bosko.

We would like to thank the American Paint Horse Association for rearranging Cowgirl Gathering events to make Cowtown Coliseum available for this memorial service. We hope that everyone who knew and loved Larry Mahan will join us in celebrating his life and legacy.

