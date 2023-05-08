Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan’s Cause of Death and Wife’s Grief

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Larry Mahan: An American Rodeo Legend

Larry Mahan’s Career Achievements

Larry Mahan was a professional rodeo cowboy who achieved great success in his career. He won a total of six world championships in all-around and two in bull riding while competing in the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) circuit of the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA). In recognition of his accomplishments, he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in the all-around category in 1979 and was also honored as a Legend of ProRodeo in 2010. Mahan not only participated in rodeos but also ventured into the market of rodeo schools, where he ran some schools himself. In addition, he established his own brand of Western clothing and boots and licensed his name to various companies, including Tony Lama and Gensco.

The Larry Mahan Hat Collection

After retiring from rodeo in 1977, he purchased a ranch close to Phoenix, Arizona. One of his achievements is the Larry Mahan Hat Collection, which has been offered by the Milano Hat Company since 1984.

Larry Mahan’s Acting Career

Mahan had some acting experience, including a minor role in the 1972 film The Honkers, starring Steve Ihnat. In 1975, he appeared in another film, Six Pack Annie. Later on, he co-starred in The Good Old Boys, a TV movie directed by and featuring Tommy Lee Jones as well as Sissy Spacek, Matt Damon, and Joaquin Jackson. Additionally, Mahan briefly served as a color commentator for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Build Ford Tough Series (BFTS) on the Outdoor Life Network (OLN) during the 2003 season. The owner of the Larry Mahan Hat Collection and professional rodeo cowboy also hosted Equestrian Nation on RFD-TV until 2009.

Larry Mahan’s Personal Life

Larry was happily married to Julanne Mahan, who was the great and beautiful wife of a professional sportsperson. Following that Larry married Darlene, as mentioned by him in an interview. They moved to Arizona in 1962, where Larry began working in livestock sale yards.

Larry Mahan’s Legacy

Larry Mahan will always be remembered as one of the greatest rodeo cowboys of all time. His name was referenced in the 2007 film No Country for Old Men, where Josh Brolin’s character asked for and bought a pair of ‘Larry Mahans’ cowboy boots at the western clothing store. Later in the film, the clerk in the same store asked him how his ‘Larrys’ were holding up. In addition, Mahan had a role in the 1972 movie The Honkers, alongside James Coburn and Slim Pickens.

Remembering Larry Mahan’s Life

At the time of his passing on May 7, 2023, Larry Mahan was residing in Valley View, Texas, and was 79 years old. The cause of his death was not disclosed to the media by his family to protect their privacy. However, some online sources speculate that he had bone marrow cancer. Larry Mahan will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of rodeo and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of rodeo cowboys to come.

