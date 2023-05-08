Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Mahan: The Legendary Rodeo Cowboy Who Conquered the World of Rodeo

Larry Mahan was a legendary rodeo cowboy who achieved great success in his career. He won a total of six world championships in all-around and two in bull riding while competing in the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) circuit of the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA). Mahan’s accomplishments were so significant that he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in the all-around category in 1979 and was also honored as a Legend of ProRodeo in 2010.

Mahan was not just a rodeo cowboy; he also ventured into the market of rodeo schools, where he ran some schools himself. In addition, he established his own brand of Western clothing and boots and licensed his name to various companies, including Tony Lama and Gensco. After retiring from rodeo in 1977, he purchased a ranch close to Phoenix, Arizona. One of his greatest achievements is the Larry Mahan Hat Collection, which has been offered by the Milano Hat Company since 1984.

Despite his success in rodeo, Mahan had some acting experience, including a minor role in the 1972 film The Honkers, starring Steve Ihnat. In 1975, he appeared in another film, Six Pack Annie. Later on, he co-starred in The Good Old Boys, a TV movie directed by and featuring Tommy Lee Jones as well as Sissy Spacek, Matt Damon, and Joaquin Jackson. Additionally, Mahan briefly served as a color commentator for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Build Ford Tough Series (BFTS) on the Outdoor Life Network (OLN) during the 2003 season. He also hosted Equestrian Nation on RFD-TV until 2009.

Larry Mahan was happily married to Julanne Mahan, who was the great and beautiful wife of a professional sportsperson. However, there is little information about Julanne Mahan, and the exact time when the Mahan couple parted ways cannot be disclosed due to insufficient information. Following that, Larry married Darlene, as mentioned by him in an interview. They moved to Arizona in 1962, where Larry began working in livestock sale yards.

Larry Mahan was born on November 21, 1943, in Salem, Oregon, and started competing professionally in rodeo at the age of 14. He participated in the Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, which was later renamed the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) in 1975. He won the World All-Around Champion title five times consecutively from 1966 to 1970 and again in 1973. Mahan was the first person to participate in three National Finals Rodeo (NFR) events in a single year.

In 1974, the documentary The Great American Cowboy, which showcased his 1973 comeback and rivalry with Phil Lyne, won an Academy Award for Documentary Feature. Mahan competed in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, and bull riding, winning regularly in all three events. Mahan was not only a great athlete but also a true cowboy at heart. He loved his horses and was known to have a special bond with them.

On May 7, 2023, Larry Mahan passed away at the age of 79. He was residing in Valley View, Texas, at the time of his passing. The cause of his death was not disclosed to the media by his family to protect their privacy. However, some online sources speculate that he had bone marrow cancer.

Larry Mahan’s legacy will always be remembered in the world of rodeo. He was a true champion and a role model for young aspiring rodeo cowboys. His life and career serve as an inspiration to all those who seek to achieve greatness in their chosen field. The Larry Mahan Hat Collection, his brand of Western clothing and boots, and his contributions to rodeo schools will always be a part of his legacy. Larry Mahan will forever be remembered as a legend in the world of rodeo.

News Source : Wealthy Peeps

Source Link :Obituary: Larry Mahan Death Cause/