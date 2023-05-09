Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan’s Death: Accident or Cancer?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Mahan: A Tribute to the Legendary Rodeo Cowboy

The rodeo world was left in shock and mourning on May 6, 2023, when news of the passing of Larry Mahan, a legendary rodeo cowboy, spread like wildfire on the internet. Larry Mahan was a true icon of the sport, having won six world all-around titles on the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA) circuit and two bull riding championships at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 and was recognized as a ProRodeo Legend in 2010.

While the exact cause of Larry Mahan’s death has not been confirmed, speculations suggest that he may have lost his battle with bone marrow cancer, which he had been battling for some time. He had been receiving hospice care at home, and his family, friends, and colleagues were devastated by his sudden passing.

Larry Mahan was born on November 21, 1943, in Salem, Oregon. He began competing in rodeos at the age of 14 and quickly gained fame for his extraordinary talent and skill. He dominated the rodeo circuit in the 1960s and 1970s, winning numerous championships and setting records that still stand today.

Larry Mahan was not just a great rodeo cowboy but also a successful entrepreneur. He started his own line of Western clothing, which bore his name, and owned a ranch near Phoenix, Arizona, where he retired from rodeo in 1977. He also ran several rodeo schools, passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.

Larry Mahan was a true legend of the rodeo world, a larger-than-life figure who inspired countless people with his courage, determination, and passion. His passing is a great loss to the sport and to all those who knew and loved him.

In this trying time, we offer our condolences to Larry Mahan’s family, friends, and colleagues. We pray that God will give them the strength and comfort they need to cope with their loss. Larry Mahan may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those he touched with his remarkable life and career.

