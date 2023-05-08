Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Mahan’s Death: Tributes Pour In for American Cowboy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Mahan’s Cause of Death: Speculations and Details

The rodeo world lost a legend on May 6, 2023, when Larry Mahan passed away. Mahan was a six-time all-around world champion and two-time bull riding world champion in the Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit at the National Finals Rodeo. He was also inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 in the all-around category, and as a Legend of ProRodeo in 2010.

Larry Mahan’s Battle with Cancer

While the official cause of Larry Mahan’s death has not been confirmed, many speculate that it was due to his long battle with cancer. Mahan was diagnosed with myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that arises from plasma cells in the bone marrow, also known as multiple myeloma. Despite his diagnosis, Mahan continued to inspire and motivate others in the rodeo world, managing rodeo schools and even creating his own line of Western apparel.

The Shocking News of Larry Mahan’s Death

The news of Larry Mahan’s passing spread rapidly across social media and news websites, leaving many fans and colleagues in shock. The sudden and unexpected death was confirmed by loved ones, family members, and coworkers with deep sadness, grief, and heartbreak. While nothing can ease the pain of losing someone so beloved, many are wishing for strength and resilience for those mourning his loss.

A Legacy of Rodeo Success

Larry Mahan first started competing in professional rodeo at the young age of 14. He joined the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA) in 1963 and quickly rose to fame. Between 1966 and 1970, as well as in 1973, he was the champion five times. In the PRCA circuit at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), he won six world championships in the all-around and two in bull riding. His impressive career was even documented in the 1974 Academy Award-winning documentary, The Great American Cowboy.

Final Thoughts

Larry Mahan will always be remembered as a true rodeo legend, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams in the sport. While his cause of death is still being speculated, his legacy of success and perseverance will continue to inspire generations to come.

