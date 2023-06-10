Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Maudlin Funeral and Visitation – Recent Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Maudlin Obituary, Death Cause

We are profoundly grieved to share the following information with you, and do so with a heavy heart that is full of love and while surrounded by family: On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Larry Jabari Kojo Maudlin, age 20, from Noblesville, Indiana, passed tragically as a result of injuries he received in a car accident. Accra, Ghana was the location of his birth on January 22nd, 2003. On November 11, 2010, Larry became a member of our family, his forever family. Larry had a lot of interests, including body building and music, but what he liked most was spending time with his family and friends.

A Light That Continues to Shine

There are certain people who shine a light on the world that is so bright that it continues to shine long after they have passed away. Larry’s brilliance continues to shine. His family includes his parents, Dan and Jennifer Maudlin; his brother, Nicholas Maudlin; his sisters, Jessica (Travis) Miller, Katelyn Maudlin, Elissa Maudlin, and Sophia Maudlin; and his nephews, Oliver Maudlin and Ezra Miller. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Jennifer Maudlin.

He might be found teasing his siblings while they attempted to teach his mother ordinary TikTok dances or lifting weights in the basement of his family house with good pals while jamming out to loud music. Other times, he could be found teasing his mother while his siblings attempted to teach her common TikTok dances. Whether it was the forward-thinking apparel he wore or the beaming smile he flashed, you always knew when Larry had entered the room.

Funeral Services

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm, funeral services will be performed at the Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, which is located at 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. The funeral home will be open for visitation beginning at eleven in the morning and continuing up to the time of the service. After the service, the funeral procession will go to Crownland Cemetery, which is located at 1776 Monument Street in Noblesville.

A Final Farewell

The passing of Larry Maudlin is a great loss to his family and friends, but his light will continue to shine on in their memories. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Larry, you will be missed.

