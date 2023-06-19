Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers’ Cause of Death on My 600-lb Life Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Myers Jr., also known as Buttermilk Biscuits, passed away at the age of 49, leaving behind his family, friends, and fans who were devastated by the sudden news. The cause of his death has not been made public yet, but there have been reports that he was suffering from asthma before his passing.

Larry Myers Jr. was best known for his appearance on the TLC show, “My 600-Lb. Life,” where he shared his journey to lose weight and become a gospel singer. He had already undergone weight loss surgery before appearing on the show, but unfortunately, he was not able to lose enough weight to qualify for another surgery.

Despite his struggles with food addiction and weight loss, Larry was a beloved figure to many. His fans admired his resilience and positive attitude towards life, and he often shared his journey on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from fans and fellow cast members of “My 600-Lb. Life,” who remembered him as a kind and lovable person. They offered their condolences to his family and friends, and many expressed their shock and sadness over his sudden demise.

Larry Myers Jr.’s death is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health and seeking help when we need it. His journey to lose weight and overcome his addiction was inspiring, and it touched the lives of many people who were struggling with similar issues.

Although Larry is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through his music and the memories of those who knew and loved him. We hope that his passing will serve as a reminder to all of us to cherish our loved ones and to take care of our health and wellbeing.

Larry Myers My 600-lb Life Larry Myers cause of death Obesity-related death of Larry Myers Larry Myers health complications Larry Myers weight loss journey

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Larry Myers die? My 600-lb Life member’s cause of death Explained/