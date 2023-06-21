Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers Jr., Star of ‘My 600-Lb. Life,’ Dies at 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Myers Jr., Star of My 600-Lb. Life, Dies at 49 of a Heart Attack

Larry Myers Jr., who was prominently featured on the popular reality TV series My 600-Lb. Life, has passed away at the age of 49 due to a heart attack. Myers, who weighed a staggering 940 pounds at the time of his appearance on Season 10 of the show last year, had managed to lose around 100 pounds during the course of the TLC program. He was affectionately known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits for singing that song in a chicken joint, and was a beloved member of his community.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” wrote a relative on Facebook. In a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover the costs of Myers’ funeral arrangements, his god-sister and family coordinator Sonya Hines-Hall said: “Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.”

Despite his struggles with his weight, Myers was known for his positivity and his willingness to help others. He had a talent for singing and often performed at local events and gatherings. He was a popular figure in his community and was known for his cheerful demeanor and his love of life.

News of Myers’ passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans of My 600-Lb. Life and from members of his community. Many have expressed their condolences on social media, with some sharing memories of the impact that Myers had on their lives. “I am so sorry to hear of Larry’s passing,” wrote one fan. “He was such a positive force in the world, and he will be deeply missed.”

The GoFundMe campaign to bring Myers home has so far raised just $617 of its $35,000 goal. Those who wish to contribute to the campaign can do so by visiting the page and making a donation.

Myers’ passing is a reminder of the dangers of obesity and the importance of taking care of one’s health. While his story was one of struggle and hardship, it was also one of hope and perseverance. Myers showed that it is possible to overcome even the most difficult challenges, and he will be remembered for his kindness, his courage, and his indomitable spirit.

News Source : The Daily Beast

Source Link :‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dead at 49/