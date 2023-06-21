Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers Jr’s cause of death and bio

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved actor Larry Myers Jr., who starred on the TLC program “My 600-Lb Life,” tragically died unexpectedly not long after turning 49. This news has devastated his fans, who watched him struggle with his weight and health on the reality show. However, Larry was not just a TV star; he was also a son, a brother, and a friend to many.

Larry Myers Jr was born in the United States and grew up in a loving family. He had a passion for music and was known to sing about the cuisine at a chicken restaurant. His singing caught the attention of many people, and he earned the nickname ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits.’ Larry was a kind and generous person who never hesitated to help others. He was also a devout Christian who loved God.

Later, he joined the popular show My 600-lb Life for season 10. At the time, he weighed 940 pounds and was restricted to a bed. His narrative on the show was unique since he had already undergone weight-loss surgery in the past. However, he gained another 400 pounds after the surgery and realized he needed assistance losing the weight.

Larry’s journey on the show was not easy. He encountered enormous obstacles, both physical and emotional, as he tried to lose weight and improve his health. He also struggled with binge eating and had to confront his unhealthy relationship with food. However, he never gave up and continued to fight for his health.

Despite his struggles, Larry remained determined and tenacious. He inspired many people with his story and his courage. He also touched many hearts with his kindness and generosity. Larry always made himself available to sing at special events, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.

On June 20, 2023, Larry Myers Jr passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49. His family confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack. His passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones and his fans. His godsister, Sonia, posted a touching message on social media to honor him. She praised his determination and tenacity, saying he had fought the good fight. She also created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Larry’s funeral arrangements.

Larry Myers Jr’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief, with many people taking to social media to express their condolences to him and his family. His fans have also been trying to find out more about him. Larry was a remarkable person who touched many lives. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his unwavering spirit.

In conclusion, Larry Myers Jr was not just a reality TV star; he was a son, a brother, and a friend to many. He inspired people with his story and his courage, and he touched many hearts with his kindness and generosity. His passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones and his fans. However, his legacy will live on, and he will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him. Rest in peace, Larry Myers Jr.

