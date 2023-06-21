Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers Jr’s Cause of Death: Life-Long Asthma Battle at Age 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved \’My 600-Lb Life\’ star Larry Myers Jr dies at 49

Larry Myers Jr, who appeared on the popular TLC show \’My 600-Lb Life\’ during season 10, recently passed away at the age of 49. The reality star, also known as Mr Buttermilk Biscuits, had been on a weight loss journey that was documented on the show. Myers’ god-sister Sonia Hines-Hall has created a GoFundMe page to raise $35,000 to bring him back home to New York for his funeral services.

Larry was a gospel singer who often made himself available to sing at special events, free of charge. His struggle with weight gain and loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to everyone he met. His family has recently shared a tribute on social media, and Sonia has expressed that Larry had been grieving for days over the loss of a church mother who was like a second mother to him. She added that Larry had been struggling with asthma his whole life and had reportedly died due to a heart attack.

During his time on the show, Larry weighed 940 pounds and was bedbound. He had previously lost 700 pounds after being in the hospital due to an accident, but he gained back 400 pounds, which is what made him reach out to the doctor. Larry opened up about losing his nephew, who was named after him and his father, and also losing his mother, which led him to binge eat. Larry was often seen needing help and facing dizzy spells throughout the season. Although he didn’t get approved for surgery at the end of the season, he never sat back and kept up with his weight loss journey even after the show.

Larry Myers Jr was a beloved star of \’My 600-Lb Life\’ and his loss has been felt by many. His family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to bring him back home for his funeral services. His journey on the show was an inspiration to many, as he never gave up on his weight loss journey despite the many challenges he faced. Larry\’s legacy will continue to inspire others to never give up on their own journeys.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Larry Myers Jr die? Late ‘My 600-lb Life’ star, 49, struggled with asthma all his life/