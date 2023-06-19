Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers, Star of My 600-lb Life, Passes at 48

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

My 600-lb Life Star Larry Myers Passes Away at 48: A Look Back at His Journey

Larry Myers, also known as Buttermilk Biscuits, passed away at the age of 48, over a year after appearing on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. The gospel singer and motivational speaker had already undergone weight loss surgery and excess skin removal before appearing on the show.

During his appearance on My 600-lb Life, titled Larry’s Journey, Larry shared his struggle with food addiction and his determination to lose weight again. He had gained back 400 out of the 700 pounds he had lost to have the surgery. Larry’s relationship with food was not normal, and he turned to food for comfort. He shared that he was only happy when cooking or eating.

Larry’s journey towards weight loss was not easy, but he was determined to lose the weight again. He turned to Dr. Now for help, and it seemed to be working for him. He lost 38 pounds thanks to the doctor’s guidance.

Larry was not only known for his weight loss journey but also for his musical talent. He went viral for singing about buttermilk biscuits at a chicken restaurant. His love of music never faded, and he continued to perform despite his weight struggles.

Larry’s god-sister, Sonya Hines-Hall, created a GoFundMe page to celebrate his life and raise funds for his funeral expenses. She praised his musical talent and acknowledged his struggle with weight. However, his weight never deterred him from performing.

Larry’s last Facebook post was on his 48th birthday, where he shared a picture of himself and wrote, “God bless you five dollars will be nice for my birthday $Wo rkout1975.” Fans soon flooded the post with condolences upon hearing the news of his passing.

Larry’s journey on My 600-lb Life was a reminder of the importance of seeking help and support when struggling with weight and food addiction. His determination to lose weight was inspiring, and his love of music will always be remembered.

My 600-lb Life is currently on hiatus on TLC, and seasons 1-11 are streaming on Max. Larry’s passing is a reminder to cherish life and the people we love. Rest in peace, Larry Myers, aka Buttermilk Biscuits.

News Source : Monsters and Critics

Source Link :Larry Myers from My 600-lb Life dead at 48/